FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) explains why they decided to stick with AEW.

The newly crowned tag team champions recently spoke with Uproxxx about this very topic, where each Top Guy gave their reasoning for not wanting to return to WWE. Harwood states that AEW President Tony Khan, clearly understands who FTR are more than Vince McMahon ever did.

I think that Tony (Khan) gets Dax and Cash, FTR, better than Vince. I think he understands that we are average, everyday human beings that just caught on with the fans because they can relate to us, because we’re either family men or just regular human beings. We just enjoy physicality and we enjoy fighting, and I think that they can live their lives through us. (Vince has) a business track record that proves that he is obviously very intelligent to the business, but I think he thinks he knows what the Revival was better than we did. That’s why he came up with all those cartoon costumes he gave us. In contrast, Tony understands that no one knows who we are better than us, and no one can display our characters or show our characteristics better than we can.

Wheeler says that any time they have an honest discussion with Khan they feel like they are being heard. He adds that Vince McMahon was always very respectful to them but their relationship with Khan was just stronger.

The conversations we have with Tony, the relationship we have with Tony compared to [Triple H] or Vince, we get along well with both those guys over there. Vince, to our faces anyway, was always very respectful, respected our work. Same with Hunter. But with Tony, I feel like we can have open, honest discussions with him about how we feel, where we think we need to change something or pivot. And I know that he’s receptive to it.

