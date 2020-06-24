Madison Square Garden Pays Tribute To The Undertaker

WWE issued the following press release revealing that the historic Madison Square Garden venue in New York paid tribute to the legendary Undertaker following the conclusion of the Last Ride docuseries, and a possible send-off into retirement.

The venue marquee reads, “Delivering 30 years of legendary moments at The World’s Most Famous Arena. #ThankYouTaker.”

Check it out below, along with WWE’s release.

Delivering 30 years of legendary moments at The World’s Most Famous Arena. #ThankYouTaker @WWE pic.twitter.com/LXIoVzPHXl — MSG (@TheGarden) June 23, 2020