The main event of the upcoming Impact Wrestling Rebellion pay-per-view event is set as a title vs. title match between Impact Wrestling World Heavyweight Champion Rich Swann and AEW World Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega will take place.

Swann took on TNA World Champion Moose in the main event of Saturday’s Sacrifice special. He won the bout and unified the Impact and TNA World Titles into one. Moose was pinned by Swann via a Crucifix Bomb into a bridge.

Impact holds the Rebellion show on April 24th.