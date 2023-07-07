Malakai Black believes Randy Orton is one of the best ever.

The AEW star and current reigning Trios Champion spoke about the Viper during a recent interview on Bobby Fish’s Undisputed podcast. As Black recalls working with Orton back in his WWE days he praises his detailed work and even calls him a “step above a ring general” inside the ring.

Me and obviously Randy get into it and obviously, Randy being the most, the greatest… I cannot express how it is to be in there with Randy Orton who is just — he is a step above being a ring general. He just knows everything and the slightest body movement and every body — it’s insane how crazy good Randy is.

Black then transitions into a story about Orton taking his Black Mass finisher during a house show match they had and the hilarious response he shouted after taking it.

So it’s time to come for the heel kick and you know, I hit him with it and as I hit him with it, he goes, ‘Oh brother, that’s amazing’ and he falls down. It’s one of my favorite stories.

