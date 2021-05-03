During her appearance on LOVE Wrestling, Mariah May spoke on how she ended up getting the attention of the WWE. Here’s what she had to say:

With WWE, I actually modeled their shirts. I was the first one to do it. They sent me their merch to model, so I think WWE knew who I was when I was like 18. So, when I started training and stuff, I know they were watching me, and I just worked really, really hard, and I just – I sacrificed everything just to really put the time into wrestling. That pays off. And then, obviously I was lucky enough to get a tryout, which was just the most amazing experience ever. I am so grateful and blessed to have had that. It’s just all about working hard and putting yourself out there. I think that last part is really, really important.

You can listen HERE.

Credit: LOVE Wrestling. H/T 411Mania.