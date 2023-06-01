Mark Andrews is proud of Subculture’s performance at the recent IMPACT Under Siege pay-per-view.

The duo, which features Flash Morgan Webster and Andrews, unsuccessfully challenged for the IMPACT tag team titles at Under Siege where they were defeated by ABC (Chris Bey & Ace Austin). However, Subculture got the crowd behind them and even had them cheering Fight Forever. Andrews spoke about turning the crowd during the latest edition of his My Love Letter To Wrestling podcast. Here is what he had to say.

Well do you know what’s funny actually? Obviously, the fans in attendance are like regular IMPACT fans and when we first entered, they were very, very quiet to be honest, which made it all the sweeter in the back end when they were coming up crazy for stuff with all the ‘fight forever’ chants, stuff like that, because it’s almost like, it’s nice to know that you flipped the crowd upside down.

Staying on the subject, Andrews says that the fans must have realized while the matchup was happening that Subculture was really good.

They must’ve halfway through realized, oh, okay. These guys are good, you know? So that was really, really nice.

WWE superstar and current Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER also appeared on this episode of My Love Letter To Wrestling. Check out tidbits from his interview here.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)