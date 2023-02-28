Marko Stunt is dealing with a slew of injuries.

The former AEW star issued a statement on his Twitter account revealing that he has a fracture in his vertebrae, as well as a damaged disk. The 26-year-old does not provide any details on how long he is expected to be out of action. Highlights are below.

Reveals that he has fractured his vertebrae:

Wanted to give everyone an update. I haven’t been super active on here and there’s some reasons. I’ve been dealing with a lot of pain recently in my lower back, and ended up doing something to agitate it more. After going to the doctor and getting X-rays they noticed that I have fracture in my vertebrae, as well as rotated vertebrae.

Says that is not the only injury he is dealing with:

They also noticed a disk being squeezed out of the side like toothpaste (how they described it). As of right now I’m still going to doctors appointments and figuring things out. I’m not sure what’s going to happen next, but I’d like to thank everyone that’s supported me over my career. I’ve suffered quite a few injuries that have taken their toll on me, but I’m hoping to recover and come back better than ever! I’m keeping my head up!

Stunt finished up his run with AEW back in 2022. He has since done interviews discussing his relationship with company president, Tony Khan. His full statement regarding his injury can be found below.

Wanted to give everyone an update. I haven’t been super active on here and there’s some reasons. I’ve been dealing with a lot of pain recently in my lower back, and ended up doing something to agitate it more. After going to the doctor and getting X-rays they noticed that (cont) — Mr. Fun Size (@realmarkostunt) February 28, 2023