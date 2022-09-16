WWE part-timer Logan Paul is set to make a big announcement on tonight’s SmackDown.

We noted before how Paul was announced for tonight’s WWE SmackDown from Anaheim, but WWE’s announcement did not mention the earlier “implied challenge” issued from Paul to Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns after Reigns appeared on Paul’s podcast earlier this week. WWE covered the challenge on their website, and Reigns ended up tweeting Paul Heyman to tell him to “handle” Paul, and Heyman said he would. WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H ended up stepping in and inviting Paul to SmackDown. You can click here for Paul’s comments on being ready for a Reigns match, and the related tweets can be found below.

In an update, Paul took to Twitter this afternoon to promise a massive announcement.

“MASSIVE ANNOUNCEMENT TONIGHT,” he wrote in response to a WWE tweet to promote the appearance. “TUNE IN.”

A potential Paul vs. Reigns match has led to some mainstream media coverage for WWE this week, and it’s strongly speculated that WWE may end up doing a match between the two megastars. Paul has been close with WWE Legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in the past, so it will be interesting to see if there’s some sort of tie-in there. Reigns has been rumored to face The Rock at WrestleMania 39 next year, and he discussed the potential match on Paul’s podcast earlier this week.

Below is the updated announced line-up for tonight’s SmackDown, along with Paul’s full tweet:

* Logan Paul returns to WWE TV with a “massive announcement”

* Alpha Academy vs. The New Day vs. The Street Profits vs. Los Lotharios to determine new #1 contenders to Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos

MASSIVE ANNOUNCEMENT TONIGHT TUNE IN https://t.co/w3LMWOd9AG — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) September 16, 2022

I bless the world and bring the Island of Relevancy to your show. You and your boys acknowledge me and as soon as I’m gone you run your mouth?!.

Wiseman, handle him. @HeymanHustle https://t.co/vbWgX74ZAW — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) September 14, 2022

. @WWERomanReigns I am in receipt of your command, and I shall indeed bestow upon @LoganPaul the wisdom he so desperately lacks. My #TribalChief, please consider this HANDLED! https://t.co/POq1vmwngZ — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) September 15, 2022

Exactly how do you plan on handling me? https://t.co/cUuh1cWHvB — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) September 15, 2022

…It just so happens I have a globally televised platform to allow our Superstars to “handle” their issues with one another … consider this an invite for #Smackdown tomorrow night! https://t.co/99Rh9SJY4a — Triple H (@TripleH) September 15, 2022

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on tonight’s SmackDown and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

