Matt Cardona was let go by WWE in 2020 after a lengthy run with the promotion as Zack Ryder.
Since that time, he has made a name for himself in Impact Wrestling and the NWA. In an interview with Straight To Hell, Cardona said he would take a phone call with top WWE officials.
“If Vince McMahon called me, or Bruce Prichard or John Laurinaitis called me, of course I would pick up, of course I would have a conversation. Why wouldn’t I? I’d be lying right now if I said I never want to wrestle at Madison Square Garden or I never want to wrestle at WrestleMania again. Anybody who says that is f*cking lying, quite frankly,” Cardona said.
“But I’m not doing what I’m doing now hoping to get back. I don’t do what I do thinking, ‘Oh man what do I have to do to get back to WWE?’ or ‘What do I have to do to get AEW to look at me?’ No, I’m doing me. If those opportunities present itself, great but the state of pro wrestling is it’s on fire right now. You don’t need to be in those two companies…I’m trying to prove you don’t need it.”