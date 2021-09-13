Matt Hardy is teasing a surprise for Orange Cassidy on this week’s AEW Dynamite episode.

As noted before, AEW is reportedly building to a Hair vs. Hair match the ongoing Hardy vs. Cassidy feud. In an update, Hardy took to Twitter today and responded to a clip of the Hardy Family Office trying to cut Cassidy’s hair during The Buy In pre-show at the recent AEW All Out pay-per-view, where Cassidy, Chuck Taylor, Wheeler Yuta, Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus defeated Hardy, Isiah Kassidy, Marq Quen, Angelico and Jack Evans in 10-man action.

Hardy responded to the clip and teased that fans should tune in to see what he has planned for Dynamite as it will be “DELIGHTFUL.”

“Just wait until you see what I have planned for #AEWDynamite. It shall be DELIGHTFUL,” he wrote.

There’s no confirmation on when AEW’s first-ever Hair vs. Hair match will take place, but it could end up happening on September 22 at the Grand Slam edition of AEW Dynamite in New York City.

Below is the updated announced line-up for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite from the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ, along with Hardy”s full tweet:

* Matt Hardy continues his feud with Orange Cassidy

* Lance Archer and Minoru Suzuki issue a challenge to Jon Moxley

* Adam Cole makes AEW in-ring debut vs. Frankie Kazarian

* Shawn Spears vs. Darby Allin

* Leyla Hirsch vs. Jade Cargill

Just wait until you see what I have planned for #AEWDynamite. It shall be DELIGHTFUL. https://t.co/xDddeFzE5V — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) September 13, 2021

