Last weekend, Roman Reigns defeated Sami Zayn in the main event of Elimination Chamber to retain the Undisputed Universal Championship. While the decision never really seemed to be in question, portions of the WWE Universe felt deflated watching the red-hot Zayn get pinned in front of his hometown of Montreal.

AEW star Matt Hardy believes WWE made the right decision in Zayn’s booking and explains that Cody Rhodes, who has built up a lot of equity since his return, is clearly the guy to dethrone the Tribal Chief. He spoke about this topic during the latest edition of his Extreme Life podcast. Check out the highlights below.

How WWE wants to capitalize on Cody’s equity:

He ends up leaving there and coming back to WWE and now he has all this equity, and they were definitely going to capitalize on that. I think the people kind of see Cody as a bit of a rebel because he left WWE on his own accord to go out and do his own thing and prove himself, and they always respect people when they do that. I think the call to go with Cody and let him be the guy to defeat Roman, I think that’s the way to go. I think it’s the right move and I don’t think it hurts Sami one bit.

Says he believes WWE made the right call in having Zayn lose at Elimination Chamber:

If anything, that loss elevated Sami. It didn’t hurt him. It helped him. Also, you have a built-in competitor for Cody down the road with Sami. They can have a match. Sami is a legitimate world champion level competitor right now following this thing with The Bloodline. It truly elevated him to another level. They did right by Sami and it was the right call. I fully believe it was the right call.

Hardy will be challenging HOOK for the FTW Championship on this week’s AEW Dynamite.

