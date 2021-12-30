Tonight’s New Year’s Smash edition of AEW Dynamite from Daily’s place saw the return of Mercedes Martinez, who helped Jade Cargill advance to the finals of the TBS title tournament by attacking her opponent, Thunder Rosa behind the referee’s back.

Martinez, who revealed herself after wearing a mask, continued her attack on Rosa after the matchup was over, with Cargill lending her a hand. Ruby Soho would then run out to make the save. This is her first appearance for the promotion since competing in the Casino Battle Royal at ALL OUT 2019.

AEW President Tony Khan would announced on Twitter that Martinez has officially signed with the promotion.

