WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley took to Twitter this evening to comment on next week’s NWA world title matchup between champion Nick Aldis and challenger Mike Bennett, formerly known as Mike Kanellis in WWE. The hardcore legend writes, “I know how much this

@NWA World Title match means to @RealMikeBennett – and I am rooting for him. Mike has often given me credit for inspiring him. Now he has the chance to inspire others – to show the world that no one man, and no one company determines our fate..or our legacy.”

Bennett also hyped up the matchup with a tweet of his own last night. You can read more about that here.