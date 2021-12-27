Windham Rotunda, formerly known as Bray Wyatt, remains a free agent after being let go by WWE earlier this year.

Mick Foley did an interview with Alistair McGeorge of Metro and talked about Wyatt as well as the wrestling landscape:

A promotion benefitting from signing Wyatt:

“Oh, wherever he decides to go will benefit from him being there,” said Foley. And that’s great to know. When somebody has success and an amazing pop and reaction – like Ruby Soho – it just shows you. Because [thinking of] mental health, you get that call from WWE that your time is up, that used to be seen as a death knell on a career. And now people are like, “Hey I get to go somewhere else and ply my craft”. I like the idea that there’s other places available.”

Competition between promotions: