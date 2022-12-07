Mick Foley recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Foley is Pod, available via AdFreeShows.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about his belief that fans should stop doing the ‘What?’ chant. Steve Austin came up with the saying in the early 2000s.

“I started to write an article called, ‘What’s what with what?’ I was going to say like, yeah, theoretically, a really good promo guy should be able to dig himself out of that hole, but you shouldn’t have to start in a hole. You shouldn’t have to start the count at 0-2. I just think that’s not the best way to remember Steve’s career by echoing that.” “It throws a lot of people off to the point where I’ll argue, when Mark Henry did his RAW promo on the heels of that great angle where he laid his shoes down and then he turned on John Cena, that he had a really nice heel run ahead of him. That was somewhat diminished by not getting out of the batter’s box on the following promo because of the ‘what’ stuff. So I was not a fan of it. I think for everything great that Steve has done, that’s the one I wish people would just let go off.”

