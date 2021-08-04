AEW superstar Miro recently spoke with Action Sports Jax to hype up this evening’s episode of Dynamite “Homecoming,” where the TNT champion will be defending his title against Lee Johnson. During the interview Miro would speak on the his wife CJ Perry (fka as Lana in WWE) and whether or not she would be interested in coming to AEW. Hear what the champ had to say below.

Says she’s one of the best but is currently working on her own thing:

Currently, she’s doing her own thing. It’s not about me. It’s about what she wants to do. She’s been in the business for such a long time and came fresh out of nowhere. I wouldn’t be surprised if she stays in wrestling because there are so many opportunities coming because she’s one of the best.

Says he wouldn’t be surprised if she continued pursuing projects outside of wrestling:

Outside of wrestling, she could always go because before wrestling, she was something else. My mind is blown if she decides to focus on a different career path how successful that would be.

