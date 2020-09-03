Smart Mark Sterling, better known in AEW as the lawyer of number one title contender MJF, took to Twitter this morning to provide an update on his condition following his singles-matchup with world champion Jon Moxley on last night’s episode of Dynamite on TNT. Sterling, who demanded that Moxley’s Paradigm Shift finisher be banned at ALL OUT, lost after taking the elevated DDT himself.

He writes, “I’m ok everyone. Spent the night in the local medical facility, but I’m on my way home now. Looking forward to mowing the lawn, resting and watching @the_mjf win the title against this vicious maniac on Saturday. FYI…I do plan to pursue legal action based on “excessive force.”

Immediately afterwards Wardlow and MJF would attack Moxley and leave him a bloody mess to close the go-home show of Dynamite. See Sterling’s tweet below.