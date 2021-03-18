– MLW has announced the first-ever Chain Ropes Match for next Wednesday’s Fusion episode. ACH will team with The Von Erichs to face Team Filthy (Tom Lawlor, Kevin Ku, Dominic Garrini) in the match. MLW has also announced Mil Muertes vs. Gringo Loco for next week’s show.

Muertes continued his winning streak with a win over Parrow on this week’s show, who was previously undefeated.

– MLW has announced that the Injustice vs. CONTRA Unit feud will continue with two singles matches at the Never Say Never special edition of MLW Fusion on Wednesday, March 31.

Myron Reed will face Daivari, while Jordan Oliver will face Simon Gotch.

Below is the updated card for the Never Say Never edition of MLW Fusion on March 31:

MLW World Heavyweight Title Match

Calvin Tankman vs. Jacob Fatu (c)

Myron Reed vs. Daivari

Jordan Oliver vs. Simon Gotch

