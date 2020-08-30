Major League Wrestling issued the following press release on their company website stating that they are scouting several locations to use for their company return following a shutdown of operations due to COVID-19. MLW ran their final taping back in March from Mexicon City days after the virus outbreak was declared a national emergency. Details are below.

Major League Wrestling’s restart continues to take form with league officials conducting site surveys to host MLW’s highly anticipated return.

Sources confirmed league officials have looked at as many as six undisclosed locations, including in the greater Boston area, Southern California, the Midwest and yes, even an island.

MLW.com has learned a decision has been made and a location has been secured. Details are expected to be revealed shortly.

“We need a location that has the facilities and wherewithal to accommodate our COVID-19 protocols, production operations and aesthetically fit the concept for our next show, which will very different and distinct from the usual MLW event,” said MLW CEO Court Bauer.

The question remains how Bauer will restart while CONTRA Unit remains in control of key aspects of its operations, including physically occupying the league’s headquarters in Westchester, NY.