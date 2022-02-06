Several big names have been added to WrestleCon’s 2022 event on WrestleMania weekend in Dallas. This includes Adam Scherr, Ric Flair, EC3, Tammy Sytch, and the legendary Ric Flair.

UPDATED LINEUP OF WHO WILL BE APPEARING AT WRESTLECON:

Adam Scherr, EC3, Fodder, Ric Flair, Dirty Dango, Francine, Tammy Lynn Sytch, Eric Bischoff, Candice Michelle, Toni Storm, Scott Hall, SoCal Val, Victoria, JBL Charles Wright, Torrie Wilson, The IInspiration (Cassie Lee and Jessica McKay), Road Dogg, Heath, Paul Wight, Westin Blake, The Briscoes, Man Mountain Rock, One Man Gang/Akeem, Scotty 2 Hotty, Lita, Tully Blanchard* Jackie and Bobby Fulton* The Highlanders* JJ Dillon* Adam Bomb* Mike Rotunda, Ted Dibiase, Bill Eadie, Barry Darsow, Slick, Ron Simmons, Marina Shafir, Kurt Angle, Bull Nakano, Barbie Blank, Atsushi Onita, Mickie James, Ultimo Dragon, Al Snow, Sonny Onoo, Sam Houston, Nick Aldis, Debra McMichael, The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express, Tommy Rich, Deonna Purrazzo, Angelina Love, Brooke Adams, Windham Rotunda, Killer Kross, Scarlett Bordeaux, Chelsea Green, Maria Kanellis-Bennett, Swoggle, Brutus Beefcake, Matt Cardona, Brian Myers, Velvet Sky, Ted Dibiase Jr, The Honky Tonk Man.