Pro-wrestling star Mustafa Ali announced this morning on his personal Twitter account that he has requested his release from WWE.

I have a message that is much bigger than my dreams in pro wrestling. Despite my best efforts, I will not be able to deliver this message while working with WWE. Therefore, I am requesting my release from WWE.

Ali joined WWE back in 2016 as a replacement competitor in the inaugural cruiserweight classic, then later became a mainstay on the WWE roster in the 205 Live division, and later on Raw and SmackDown. He would be revealed as the leader of the short-lived RETRIBUTION group, and has primarily been working WWE Main Event aside from a few key feuds on the main roster.

You can see Ali’s statement below. We’ll keep you updated on more details as they come.