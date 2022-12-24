Raquel Rodriguez is the new #1 contender to WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey.

Tonight’s taped SmackDown on FOX saw Rodriguez win a Gauntlet to earn a future title shot at Rousey. The match also featured Emma, Xia Li, Tegan Nox, Liv Morgan, Sonya Deville, and Shayna Baszler.

The match opened with Li pinning Emma, then Nox. Rodriguez came out and eliminated Li, then Morgan, then Deville. Rodriguez then defeated Baszler to win the match and become the new #1 contender to the SmackDown Women’s Title. Baszler was a surprise entrant, introduced by Rousey after Rodriguez thought she won by pinning Deville.

WWE has confirmed that Rodriguez vs. Rousey for the title will take place next Friday on the final SmackDown of 2022 from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL.

Below are a few shots of tonight’s Gauntlet from the Allstate Arena in Chicago:

#SmackDown Women's Champion @RondaRousey tried to cheat the system but it backfired! @RaquelWWE has earned a title shot NEXT WEEK! pic.twitter.com/B5ndtchp2p — WWE (@WWE) December 24, 2022

A gauntlet match to determine the No. 1 contender for the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship!#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/OKKVkBF8Pv — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) December 24, 2022

She's done it! @RaquelWWE is the No. 1 contender for the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship and will face Ronda Rousey! 💪#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/YEdpP78Zjo — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) December 24, 2022

Plot Twist! Shayna is out here to face Raquel! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/2gWhWGPfU0 — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) December 24, 2022

Tendremos a Ronda Rousey contra Raquel Rodríguez por el #SmackDown Women's Championship la semana que viene. En estas dos semanas, se van a defender todos los títulos del main roster, excepto el mundial de Roman y el de parejas femenino. Lo que se tenían guardado para Day 1. pic.twitter.com/XabVhyjWhz — Luigi (@LuigiWrestling) December 24, 2022

