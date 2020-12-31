AEW has retired the original belt design for the TNT Title, and a new belt design will be made and revealed when champion Darby Allin defends against Brian Cage on the New Year’s Smash Night 2 edition of AEW Dynamite on January 13.

Tonight’s Celebration of Life edition of Dynamite for Brodie Lee, who passed away last week at the age of 41, ended with Brodie Jr. being named Negative One of The Dark Order, by AEW President Tony Khan. Brodie was then awarded the TNT Title belt that his father once held.

Tony Schiavone revealed during the AEW Post-show that the belt design is being retired, and that the new belt design will be made for Cage vs. Allin at New Year’s Smash Night 2. Schiavone noted that the belt given to Brodie Jr. on TV has been retired, not the TNT Title itself.

As noted before at this link, AEW recently signed Brodie Jr. to a contract.

Below is video from the closing segment on Dynamite, along with the AEW Post-show. You can click here for our full report from the Celebration of Life Dynamite episode.

