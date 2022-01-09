Sammy Guevara is the new interim TNT champion.
The Spanish God defeated Dustin Rhodes on this evening’s Battle of the Belts television special on TNT, which was a wild back and forth matchup that Guevara managed to win thanks to a victory roll pin. This bout was made due to the current TNT champion, Cody Rhodes, not being eligible to compete due to COVID protocols. Highlights from the match can be seen below.
@sammyguevara makes his way to the ring to face Dustin Rhodes to determine the first-ever Interim #AEW TNT Champion #AEWBOTB
Tune in NOW to @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/wO9QNXchxs
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 9, 2022
@SammyGuevara takes a page outta the book of Dustin Rhodes #BattleOfTheBelts #AEWBOTB
Tune in NOW to @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/Ir6CV5028U
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 9, 2022
Piledriver on the floor by @DustinRhodes
Tune in NOW to @tntdrama #BattleOfTheBelts #AEWBOTB pic.twitter.com/cNZyChLu0k
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 9, 2022
HUGE CrossRhodes by @DustinRhodes
Tune in NOW to @tntdrama #BattleOfTheBelts #AEWBOTB pic.twitter.com/iRtYmDkXjb
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 9, 2022
How did Dustin kick out of the #GTH by @SammyGuevara
Tune in NOW to @tntdrama #BattleOfTheBelts #AEWBOTB pic.twitter.com/nTvnkPRw3d
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 9, 2022
We have our FIRST Interim #AEW TNT Champion @sammyguevara
Tune in NOW to @tntdrama #BattleOfTheBelts #AEWBOTB pic.twitter.com/OSooVHNWLb
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 9, 2022
You can see the full results to Battle of the Belts here.