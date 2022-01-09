Sammy Guevara is the new interim TNT champion.

The Spanish God defeated Dustin Rhodes on this evening’s Battle of the Belts television special on TNT, which was a wild back and forth matchup that Guevara managed to win thanks to a victory roll pin. This bout was made due to the current TNT champion, Cody Rhodes, not being eligible to compete due to COVID protocols. Highlights from the match can be seen below.

.@sammyguevara makes his way to the ring to face Dustin Rhodes to determine the first-ever Interim #AEW TNT Champion #AEWBOTB

Tune in NOW to @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/wO9QNXchxs — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 9, 2022

