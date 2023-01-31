Veteran WWE Superstar John Cena will be filming a new movie in Australia during WrestleMania 39 Season, but it looks like his schedule is open for The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Cena and Zac Efron are currently in Melbourne, Australia to begin filming director Peter Farrelly’s long-awaited R-rated comedy “Ricky Stanicky” next month, according to Variety.

Ricky Stanicky is the name of an imaginary character invented by three friends so that they have someone to blame for their misbehavior. When their partners become suspicious, they’re forced to hire a washed-up actor to bring Stanicky to life. The move has dire, but hilarious consequences.

Cena will play the Stanicky character in the movie. Production is scheduled to take place through February and March, which would leave him open for WrestleMania 39.

Cena reportedly filmed material with WWE United States Champion Austin Theory while at SmackDown earlier this month. The Cena vs. Theory match has been rumored for WrestleMania 39, but not confirmed.

It was first reported back in September that Cena was in talks to star in the movie.

The movie will mark Farrelly’s return to the R-rated comedy genre after delivering “Something About Mary” and “Hall Pass” in the past. He has been working on the movie for 10 years, and it was reported back in 2013 that Jim Carrey would be starring in the Summit Entertainment production with Steve Oedekerk directing, but apparently Carrey is no longer attached.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.