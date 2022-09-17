WWE issued the following press release announcing that Toxic Attraction will be in action on this Tuesday’s edition of NXT on USA. Also in action will be Axiom vs. Nathan Frazer, the second bout in their best of three series. Full details, including an updated card for the show, can be found below.

Ivy Nile’s bite has most Superstars shook, but her bark on social media caught the attention of Toxic Attraction.

After The Pitbull of Diamond Mine relished in Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne’s loss to the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions on SmackDown, the toxic duo want Nile to back up her big talk in the ring alongside partner Tatum Paxley.

Will the powerhouse duo of Nile & Paxley put Toxic Attraction in their place, or will Dolin & Jayne pick up a decisive victory on the road back to the NXT Tag Team Titles? Find out Tuesday night on NXT 2.0 at 8/7 C on USA!

After a thrilling start to their friendly competition, Nathan Frazer and Axiom will square off once again in the second match of their best-of-three series.

Axiom earned the series lead following a fast-paced opening match that saw the masked Superstar dig deep into his extensive collection of submissions before clocking Frazer with a flying forearm and kick in quick succession to pick up the pinfall.

Can Frazer level the score when the two square off for a second time, or will Axiom sweep the series? Find out Tuesday night on NXT 2.0 at 8/7 C on USA!

Irate after being passed over by the WWE Universe for a North American Title opportunity, Von Wagner tried to join Sanga, Yulisa Leon and Valentina Feroz in venting his frustrations.

While Sanga attempted to console an injured Leon and inspire Feroz for a singles run, Wagner stormed in to put the focus on him, but he became irritated as Sanga repeatedly cut him off to prevent him from cursing in front of the tag team partners.

When it became apparent Wagner did not care about Sanga, Leon or Feroz and more about finding a more physical way of blowing off steam, Mr. Stone stepped in to save the altercation for a later date.

There’s no telling what sparks will fly when the two behemoths faceoff in the ring Tuesday night on NXT 2.0 at 8/7 C on USA!

UPDATED LINEUP

-Tyler Bate vs. JD McDonagh (winner gets a shot at the NXT championship)

-Cora Jade vs. Wendy Choo

-The debut of Oro Mensah

-Toxic Attraction vs. Tatum Paxley & Ivy Nile

-Axiom vs. Nathan Frazer in a best of three series (Axiom is up 1-0)

0Von Wagner vs. Sanga