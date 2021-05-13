Last night’s AEW Dynamite on TNT saw the return of Chris Jericho following last week’s epic Blood and Guts match, where the Demo God and the rest of the Inner Circle came after the Pinnacle and showered them with Jericho’s Little Bit of the Bubbly champagne, extending their feud to the May 30th Double or Nothing pay per view. One Inner Circle member who was noticeably absent was Santana, with the storyline explanation being that MJF had him locked up for using a fork during the Blood and Guts encounter.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Santana was actually dealing with a minor illness and was resting. The report speculates that Santana might have still worked the taping in the past, but that extra precautions are always taken due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. As of this writing there is no clear timetable on his return, but he is not expected to miss too much time.

Stay tuned.