Many fans have noticed that WWE has pulled WrestleMania 24 from the WWE Network.

According to PW Insider, a potential reason that the 24th edition of the “Show of Shows” could be missing is due to a musical rights issue. The report specifically notes that WWE has pulled content in the past when the music rights came to a contractual end, and the company may need to re-edit certain segments with different music before returning it to the streaming service.

WrestleMania 24 featured the famous career ending matchup between Ric Flair and Shawn Michaels, which saw the Heartbreak Kid defeat the Nature Boy in the now iconic “I’m Sorry…I love you” moment.