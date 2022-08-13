WWE superstar Cody Rhodes has been out of action since June with a torn pectoral muscle, an injury that the American Nightmare bravely wrestled with at the Hell in a Cell premium live event against Seth Rollins and even emerged victorious from.

Andrew Zarian from the Mat Men Wrestling podcast reports that Rhodes is factored into some big WrestleMania 39 plans, and is expected to continue getting a big push whenever he comes back. As of now the hope is that Rhodes will be back in time for next year’s Royal Rumble, which is the first event on the road to WrestleMania.

We previously reported that Rhodes is still doing big numbers of the WWE even though he is on the sidelines. You can read about that here.