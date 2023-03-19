There is another update on Davey Richards.

As noted, Richards announced his retirement from pro wrestling following a number of serious domestic abuse allegations surfaced. This came after several companies and schools completely cut ties with the longtime industry veteran, including Team Ambition, Prestige Wrestling, and St. Louis Anarchy. Richards himself has denied the allegations.

However, Fightful Select reveals that certain companies were on the outs with Richards prior to the abuse allegations coming out. The report states that MLW was looking to distance themselves from him after a pattern of odd behavior emerged. This lines up as a separate report came out in February saying that Richards time in MLW was about to end.

There was also an instance where Richards said he was available to take an NWA date even though he had a previous commitment to MLW. The two promotions eventually worked it out.

Richards also claims he was contacted by AEW to work a match with Bryan Danielson. It has been confirmed that he did have talks with Sonjay Dutt, but that the spot ended up going to Timothy Thatcher as he was considered a more credible opponent.

We’ll keep you updated on the Richards story as it develops.