The Foundation’s Tracy Williams and Rhett Titus are your new ROH World Tag Team Champions.

Tonight’s ROH 19th Anniversary Show saw Titus and Williams capture the titles from Kenny King and La Bestia del Ring. As noted, Ring was filling in for Dragon Lee, who missed the show due to eardrum surgery.

This is the first title reign for Williams and Titus together. La Facción Ingobernable won the titles back on the February 27 ROH TV episode.

Williams is now a double champion as he also capture the ROH World Television Title from Kenny King at tonight’s pay-per-view, as noted before at this link. This was another case of Lee being replaced due to his surgery. It will be interesting to see how he reacts to his stablemates losing both of his titles.

Below are a few shots from tonight’s title change at the pay-per-view:

The Foundation captures more gold at ROH’s 19th Anniversary PPV! #ROH19 pic.twitter.com/XL8D2UzBWp — ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) March 27, 2021

