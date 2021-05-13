Miro is your new AEW TNT champion.

The Best Man bested Darby Allin in the main event of tonight’s AEW Dynamite. Allin put up a good effort, especially coming off the injuries suffered by Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page, but Miro was able to catch the youngster is his signature Game Over submission for the win.

This ends Allin’s reign at just under 200 days and 9 successful defenses.