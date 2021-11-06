WWE recently filed to trademark the terms “‘VEER MAHAAN” and “Jacket Time” with the United States Patent and Trademark Office for entertainment and merchandising purposes. VEER MAHAAN is the new moniker for Jinder Mahal’s bodyguard, formerly known as just Veer. The name was given to him on this past week’s episode of Raw.

Meanwhile Jacket Time is the name that Kushida and Ikemen Jiro came up with during a recent NXT interview. The filings were made on November 1st and November 2nd, with a full detailed description of what that entails in the summary below.

“Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment”