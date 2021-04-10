WWE has officially revealed the WrestleMania 37 set at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida.

As seen below, WWE released new video of Corey Graves and Kayla Braxton unveiling the custom set for The Grandest Stage of Them All. The pirate-themed set includes WWE’s own pirate ship to go with the ship that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers already have in the stadium, cannons, and more.

WrestleMania 37 will take place this weekend – Saturday, April 10, and Sunday, April 11. WWE is expecting 25,000 fans at the stadium each night, but it’s believed that fan cutouts in the crowd may also be used, as noted here.

Stay tuned for more on WrestleMania and be sure to join us for live coverage all weekend. Below is the set reveal video, along with the current card:

WrestleMania 37 Hosts: Titus O’Neil and WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan

NIGHT ONE – SATURDAY, APRIL 10:

America The Beautiful Performance: Bebe Rexha

Main Event: SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks (c)

Opener: WWE Title Match

Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley with MVP (c)

Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander are banned from ringside.

RAW Tag Team Titles Match

Omos and AJ Styles vs. The New Day (Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods) (c)

Steel Cage Match

Shane McMahon vs. Braun Strowman

#1 Contender’s Tag Team Turmoil Match

Carmella and Billie Kay vs. Lana and Naomi vs. Tamina Snuka and Natalya vs. Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott vs. Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke

Winners advance to title match on Night Two.

The Miz and John Morrison vs. Bad Bunny and Damian Priest

Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins

NIGHT TWO – SUNDAY, APRIL 11:

America The Beautiful Performance: Ashland Craft

Triple Threat for the WWE Universal Title

Daniel Bryan vs. WWE Hall of Famer Edge vs. Roman Reigns with Paul Heyman (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Rhea Ripley vs. Asuka (c)

Ash Costello will perform “Brutality” for Ripley’s entrance.

Nigerian Drum Match (Anything Goes, No Rules or Limits) for the WWE Intercontinental Title

Apollo Crews vs. Big E (c)

Wale will perform “Feel The Power” for Big E’s entrance.

WWE United States Title Match

Sheamus vs. Riddle (c)

WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Match

Night One Tag Team Turmoil winners vs. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler (c)

Randy Orton vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt with Alexa Bliss

Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn

Logan Paul will be Sami’s guest.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc.