NJPW Strong Results 4/9/21

Ocean View Pavilion

Port Hueneme, California

First Match: Lio Rush vs. Clark Connors In A First Round Match In The 2021 New Japan Cup USA Tournament

Connors refuses to shake Rush hand. Hand fighting display. Rush with a waist lock go-behind. Chain grappling exchange. Connors applies a side headlock. Rush whips Connors across the ring. Connors drops Rush with a shoulder tackle. Rush pops back on his feet. Rush runs around Connors. Rush applies a side headlock. Connors whips Rush across the ring. Connors runs into Rush. Rush dropkicks Connors. Connors shoves Rush. Connors drives his knee into the midsection of Rush. Connors with a misdirection shoulder tackle. Connors uppercuts Rush. Rush kicks Connors in the gut. Connors punches Rush in the back. Connors repeatedly stomps on Rush’s chest. Connors is choking Rush with his boot. Connors pulls Rush into the ring. Connors with a flying axe handle strike. Connors with a Hip Toss.

Connors sends Rush to the corner. Rush dives over Connors. Connors applies a waist lock. Rush crawls under Connors. Rush kicks Connors in the face. Rush headbutts the midsection of Connors. Rush with a SpringBoard Hurricanrana. Rush kicks Connors in the back for a one count. Rush uppercuts the small of Connors back. Rush with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a two count. Rush toys around with Connors. Rush with clubbing mid-kicks. Rush delivers his combination offense for a two count. Rush is raining down haymakers. Connors denies The Unprettier. Connors drops down on the canvas. Connors delivers The Pounce. Machine Gun Chops. Connors with a Corner Spear. Connors with clubbing shoulder blocks. Connors follows that with an Overhead Throw for a two count.

Rush avoids The Spear. Rush drops Connors with The Windmill Kick. Rush with two clotheslines. Rush clotheslines Connors over the top rope. Rush lands The Asai MoonSault. Rush rolls Connors back into the ring. Rush with The Flying Crossbody Block for a two count. Connors avoids The Come Up. Rush with two sharp elbow strikes. Connors goes for The Spear, but Rush counters with a Desperation Boot. Rush SuperKicks Connors. Connors Spears Rush for a two count. Rush negates The Boston Crab. Rush goes for a HandSpring Kick, but Connors counters with The Boston Crab in the ropes. Connors goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Rush lands back on his feet. Rush thrust kicks the left knee of Connors. Rush with a Spinning Heel Kick. Rush connects with The Come Up to pickup the victory.

Winner: Lio Rush via Pinfall

Second Match: “Filthy” Tom Lawlor vs. Ren Narita In A First Round Match In The 2021 New Japan Cup USA Tournament

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Narita with an arm-bar takedown. Narita applies a wrist lock. Narita backs Lawlor into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Standing Switch Exchange. Narita grabs the left shoulder of Lawlor. Lawlor reverses the hold. Narita with a single leg takedown. Lawlor applies a front face lock. Narita reverses the hold. Chain grappling exchange. Lawlor drives his knee into the midsection of Narita. Forearm Exchange. Narita kicks Lawlor in the gut. Narita uppercuts Lawlor. Narita with a knife edge chop. Following a snap mare takeover, Narita goes for a rear chin lock, but Lawlor counters with an arm-bar. Lawlor with a hammerlock assisted front chancery. Heavy emphasis on mat wrestling in the early stages of this match. Narita blocks a boot from Lawlor. Narita with a single leg takedown. Narita applies a toe and ankle hold. Lawlor kicks Narita in the chest. Narita denies the double leg takedown. Lawlor applies a waist lock. Lawlor rolls Narita over for a one count.

Front Face Lock Exchange. Narita delivers his combination offense. Chop/Forearm Exchange. Following a snap mare takeover, Narita applies a rear chin lock. Lawlor answers with a leg lock. Lawlor DDT’s the left leg of Narita. Lawlor repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Narita. Lawlor with a chop/forearm combination. Lawlor hammers down on the back of Narita. Lawlor with a waist lock go-behind. Lawlor applies the cravate. Lawlor with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Lawlor with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Lawlor applies The Head & Arm Clutch. Narita with three sharp elbow strikes. Narita with a chop/forearm combination. Narita kicks Lawlor in the gut. Lawlor with clubbing blows to Narita’s back. Lawlor hits The Exploder Suplex. Narita avoids The PK. Narita goes for The Boston Crab, but Lawlor counters with The Triangle Choke. Narita transitions into The Cobra Twist.

Lawlor responds with The Heel Hook. Narita applies The Narita Special. Lawlor transitions into The Figure Four Leg Lock. Narita with clubbing palm strikes. Narita refuses to quit. Lawlor goes back to the front chancery. Narita with a Northern Lights Suplex. Narita with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex for a two count. Narita whips Lawlor across the ring. Narita with a Spinning Heel Kick for a two count. Narita applies The Sleeper Hold. Lawlor transitions into The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Narita puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Lawlor with a flurry of uppercuts across the left shoulder of Narita. Lawlor with two arm-drags. Narita responds with The Sleeper Hold. Lawlor connects with The Olympic Slam. Narita ducks a clothesline from Lawlor. Lawlor applies The Rear Naked Choke. Lawlor blasts Narita with The PK. Lawlor makes Narita pass out to The Rear Naked Choke.

Winner: “Filthy” Tom Lawlor via Referee Stoppage

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Third Match: Fred Rosser vs. Hikuleo In A First Round Match In The 2021 New Japan Cup USA Tournament

Hikuleo attacks Rosser before the bell rings. Pier six brawl on the outside. Rosser HeadButts Hikuleo. Rosser with a flurry of chops. Rosser kicks Hikuleo in the gut. Rosser with clubbing blows to Hikuleo’s back. Hikuleo launches Rosser over the ringside barricade. Hikuleo throws down the referee. Hikuleo goes for a Bodyslam, but Rosser lands back on his feet. Hikuleo with a blistering chop. Hikuleo dumps Rosser throat first on the barricade. Hikuleo starts choking Rosser. Hikuleo rolls Rosser back into the ring. The referee admonishes Hikuleo. Rosser still wants to fight. Hikuleo with a corner clothesline. Hikuleo with The Running Powerslam for a two count. Hikuleo transitions into a ground and pound attack. Hikuleo continues to choke Rosser. Hikuleo toys around with Rosser. Hikuleo punches Rosser in the back.

Hikuleo with an overhand chop. Hikuleo with two shoulder blocks. Hikuleo maintains wrist control. Hikuleo stands on Rosser’s face and chest. Hikuleo kicks Rosser in the gut. Hikuleo is choking Rosser with his boot. The referee checks on Rosser. Hikuleo stomps on Rosser’s chest. Hikuleo with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Rosser tugs on Hikuleo’s hair. Rosser repeatedly drives Hikuleo back first into the ring apron. Hikuleo rolls Rosser back into the ring. Hikuleo with two sharp elbow strikes. Rosser with a Belly to Back Suplex on the apron. Rosser pulls down his knee pad. Rosser with a Running Knee Strike for a two count. Rosser is raining down haymakers. Rosser denies The Chokeslam. Rosser with clubbing polish hammers. Rosser with The Rolling Elbow. Hikuleo Powerslams Rosser. Hikuleo connects with The Tongan Driller to pickup the victory.

Winner: Hikuleo via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Brody King vs. Chris Dickinson In A First Round Match In The 2021 New Japan Cup USA Tournament

Feeling out process after the bell rings. Dickinson with a single leg takedown. King with clubbing blows to Dickinson’s back. King with a forearm smash. King blasts Dickinson with a knife edge chop. Dickinson repeatedly stomps on King’s chest. Dickinson with a knife edge chop. Dickinson with a straight right hand. King answers with a forearm smash. King bodyslams Dickinson. King with a Senton Splash for a two count. King levels Dickinson with a Body Avalanche. King with a blistering chop. Dickinson kicks King in the face. Dickinson repeatedly stomps on the left hamstring of King. Dickinson with an Inverted Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Dickinson applies the single leg crab. King reaches the bottom rope which forces the break. Dickinson wraps the left leg of King around the bottom rope.

Dickinson stands on the left knee of King. Dickinson kicks King in the chest. Dickinson repeatedly stomps on King’s left knee. Dickinson with another Inverted Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Dickinson applies The Figure Four Leg Lock. King grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Dickinson with a Mid-Kick/Pie Face Combination. Dickinson rolls under a clothesline from King. Dickinson dropkicks the left knee of King. Dickinson with a Standard Dragon Screw Leg Whip. King kicks Dickinson in the face. Dickinson with a knife edge chop. Dickinson stomps on King’s chest. Forearm Exchange. Dickinson kicks the left knee of King.

King reverses out of the irish whip from Dickinson. King with a Body Avalanche. King with a corner clothesline. King follows that with a Running Cannonball Strike for a two count. King hits The PileDriver for a two count. Dickinson repeatedly kicks King in the face. Dickinson drops King with The Tornado DDT for a two count. Dickinson applies The STF. King refuses to quit. Dickinson with a Deadlift German Suplex for a two count. Dickinson applies a front face lock. Chop Exchange. Dickinson repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of King. King dodges The Step Up Enzuigiri. King with a German Suplex. Dickinson with forearm shivers. Dickinson follows that with a Step Up Enzuigiri. King connects with The Inside Out Lariat to pickup the victory.

Winner: Brody King via Pinfall

