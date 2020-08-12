New WWE Trademarks Revealed, Bronson Reed Footage and Interview

– The WWE Performance Center posted this new behind-the-scenes footage of WWE NXT Superstar Bronson Reed as he prepares for the “Takeover: XXX” Ladder Match for the vacant NXT North American Title.

Reed, who will face Damian Priest on tonight’s NXT episode, also talks about how his wife provided major support to help him reach NXT.

– WWE filed to trademark more names for tag teams and Superstars from NXT and NXT UK on Friday, August 7. The following names were filed for – Saurav, Rinku, Zack Gibson, The Hunt, Pretty Deadly.

The following use description was filed with the USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office):

