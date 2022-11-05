Dakota Kai and IYO SKY are your new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions.
Today’s WWE Crown Jewel Premium Live Event from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia saw Kai and SKY defeat Alexa Bliss and Asuka to take back the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles. The match saw Nikki Cross attack Bliss while the referee was not looking, leading to the title change.
As seen below, there was a pre-match backstage interview where Bliss was distracted by Bray Wyatt’s logo appearing on the screen next to her. Michael Cole acknowledged the past relationship between Bliss and Wyatt, and mentioned how Wyatt was backstage, wondering how this might affect Bliss.
This is the second title reign for Damage CTRL. Asuka and Bliss began their first reign with the titles back on Monday’s RAW by defeating Kai and SKY. They held the straps for 4 recognized days.
Below are several shots of tonight’s title change from Mrsool Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia:
