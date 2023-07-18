This past Saturday IMPACT held its annual Slammiversary pay-per-view, an event that saw multiple titles change hands and some big returns including Eric Young and Josh Alexander.

There was one title that didn’t change hands and that’s the company’s world title, currently held by Alex Shelley. The longtime veteran defeated Nick Aldis in the Slammiversary main event and keeping his first ever world title reign alive. Meanwhile, Aldis has since finished up his short-run with IMPACT and is once again a free agent in the wrestling market. That being said, the National Treasure was very grateful to headline the show and has taken to Twitter to express that gratitude.

#Slammiversary was a fantastic ppv start to finish and I was honored to be in the main event. It was a huge challenge following all the great matches on the card, and I felt we offered something totally different and unique. The future of @IMPACTWRESTLING is in good hands.

A report surfaced yesterday revealing that WWE has interest in signing Aldis now that he’s available. You can read about that here, or check out his tweet below.