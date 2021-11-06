NJPW Power Struggle Results 11/6/21

Edion Arena Osaka

Osaka, Japan

First Match: Douki & Yoshinobu Kanemaru vs. Ryohei Oiwa & Kosei Fujita

Douki and Ryohei Oiwa will start things off. Oiwa drops Douki with a shoulder tackle. Oiwa knocks Kanemaru off the ring apron. Oiwa repeatedly stomps on Douki’s chest. Douki drives his knee into the midsection of Oiwa. Oiwa bodyslams Douki. Oiwa repeatedly stomps on Douki’s back. Douki uppercuts Oiwa. Douki bodyslams Oiwa. Douki with a Running Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Douki stomps on Oiwa’s chest. Douki slams Oiwa’s head on the right boot of Kanemaru. Douki tags in Kanemaru. Kanemaru drives his knee into the midsection of Oiwa. Kanemaru repeatedly stomps on Oiwa’s chest. Kanemaru kicks Oiwa in the gut. Kanemaru with the irish whip. Kanemaru with The Helluva Kick. Oiwa fires back with forearm shivers. Kanemaru with The Kitchen Sink. Kanemaru whips Oiwa across the ring. Oiwa with a shoulder tackle.

Oiwa tags in Fujita. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle. Oiwa knocks Douki off the apron. Fujita with forearm shivers. Fujita whips Kanemaru across the ring. Fujita dropkicks Kanemaru for a two count. Oiwa is putting the boots to Kanemaru. Fujita applies The Boston Crab. Kanemaru grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Fujita repeatedly stomps on Kanemaru’s back and chest. Fujita with a forearm smash. Kanemaru rakes the eyes of Fujita. Kanemaru drives his knee into the midsection of Fujita. Kanemaru hammers down on the back of Fujita’s neck. Fujita goes for a dropkick, but Kanemaru holds onto the ropes. Kanemaru with Two Vertical Suplex’s for a two count. Douki whips Oiwa into the steel barricade. Fujita with an inside cradle for a two count. Kanemaru stomps on Fujita’s back. Kanemaru bodyslams Fujita. Kanemaru makes Fujita tap out to The Boston Crab.

Winner: Douki & Yoshinobu Kanemaru via Submission

Second Match: Togi Makabe, Tomoaki Honma and Tiger Mask vs. Tanga Loa, Gedo and Jado In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Tiger Mask and Gedo will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Gedo rakes the eyes of Tiger Mask. Gedo whips Tiger Mask across the ring. Tiger Mask slips over Gedo’s back. Tiger Mask with two deep arm-drags. Tiger Mask dropkicks Gedo to the floor. Gedo regroups on the outside. Jado attacks Tiger Mask from behind. Bullet Club clears the ring. Gedo starts choking Tiger Mask in the corner. Gedo slams Tiger Mask head on the right boot of Jado. Gedo tags in Jado. Jado punches Tiger Mask in the back. Jado unloads three knife edge chops. Jado tags in Loa. Joa with clubbing blows to Tiger Mask’s back. Loa HeadButts Tiger Mask. Loa and Gedo knocks GBH off the ring apron. Loa slams Tiger Mask’s head on the turnbuckle pad. Double Irish Whip. Tiger Mask side steps Gedo into the turnbuckle pad. Tiger Mask ducks a clothesline from Jado. Loa kicks Tiger Mask in the gut. Tiger Mask kicks Jado in the face. Tiger Mask with a Flipping Mule Kick to Loa. Tiger Mask drops Gedo with The Tiger Driver. Tiger Mask tags in Makabe.

Makabe with a series of corner clotheslines. Makabe transitions into a corner mount. Jado attacks Makabe from behind. Jado slaps Makabe in the ribs. Loa punches Makabe in the back. Double Irish Whip. Makabe with a double clothesline. Makabe tags in Honma. GBH with a Double Lariat. Honma plays to the crowd. Honma lands The Kokeshi HeadButt. Honma with forearm shivers. Honma sends Loa to the corner. Loa kicks Honma in the face. Loa with a toe kick. Loa goes for a PowerBomb, but Tiger Mask counters with a Flying Crossbody Block. Tiger Mask dropkicks Gedo off the apron. Honma tells Loa to get up. Honma with two short-arm lariats. Loa rocks Honma with a forearm smash. Honma HeadButts Loa. Loa with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Loa with a running clothesline. Honma denies Ape Shit. Honma kicks Loa in the gut. Honma applies a front face lock. Honma ducks a clothesline from Loa. Loa denies The BrainBuster. Loa connects with Ape Shit to pickup the victory.

Winner: Tanga Loa, Gedo and Jado via Pinfall

Third Match: Sanada, Hiromu Takahashi and Bushi vs. Yuji Nagata, Ryusuke Taguchi and Master Wato In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Hiromu Takahashi and Ryusuke Taguchi will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Forearm Exchange. Mongolian Chop Exchange. Takahashi headbutts the midsection of Taguchi. Takahashi sends Taguchi to the corner. Taguchi with a Flying Mongolian Chop. Taguchi tags in Wato. Double Irish Whip. Double Drop Toe Hold. Double Basement Dropkick. Wato whips Takahashi across the ring. Wato leapfrogs over Takahashi. Wato drives his elbow into the midsection of Takahashi. Wato with a back fist. Wato with a Spinning Back Kick. Wato unloads three Mid-Kicks. Takahashi kicks Wato in the gut. Bushi dropkicks the left knee of Wato. Takahashi with a basement dropkick. LIJ clears the ring. Takahashi stomps on Wato’s back. Takahashi kicks Wato in the face. Takahashi hammers down on the back of Wato’s neck. Takahashi applies a front face lock. Sanada tags himself in. Sanada kicks Wato in the gut. Double Irish Whip. Double Cross Chop. Takahashi kicks Taguchi in the gut. LIJ with Three Mongolian Chops. Sanada tags in Bushi. Wato with forearm shivers. Bushi rakes the eyes of Wato. Bushi sends Wato to the corner. Bushi with a running elbow smash. Bushi delivers The Missile Dropkick. Bushi stomps on Wato’s back. Wato denies The Swinging Fisherman’s NeckBreaker. Wato with a Spinning Back Kick. Wato kicks Bushi in the chest. Wato with The Dreamcast Kick. Nagata and Sanada are tagged in.

Sanada dodges The Big Boot. Second Forearm Exchange. Nagata with three Mid-Kicks. Nagata sends Sanada to the corner. Nagata with The Helluva Kick. Nagata hits The Exploder Suplex for a two count. Takahashi with Two Mongolian Chops. Nagata reverses out of the irish whip from Takahashi. Nagata drops Takahashi with The Kitchen Sink. Nagata goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Sanada blocks it. Nagata drives his knee into the midsection of Sanada. Nagata with the irish whip. Sanada dives over Nagata. Nagata denies The TKO. Nagata applies a waist lock. Sanada decks Nagata with a back elbow smash. Sanada whips Nagata across the ring. Nagata rolls under a clothesline from Sanada. Nagata dropkicks the left knee of Sanada. Nagata tags in Taguchi. Hip Attack Party. Taguchi dives over Sanada. Taguchi with a Leaping Hip Attack, but Sanada counters with The Atomic Drop. Sanada applies Skull End. Nagata drops Sanada with The Big Boot. Takahashi dropkicks the left knee of Nagata. Wato with a SpringBoard European Uppercut. Bushi with The DDT. Taguchi responds with a Hip Attack. Taguchi with The SpringBoard Hip Attack to Sanada. Taguchi plays to the crowd. Taguchi connects with The Bomaye for a two count. Taguchi applies The Ankle Lock. Sanada plants Taguchi with The Bridging O’Connor Roll to pickup the victory.

Winner: Sanada, Hiromu Takahashi and Bushi via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Tomohiro Ishii, Hirooki Goto and Yoshi Hashi (c) vs. EVIL, SHO and Yujiro Takahashi w/Dick Togo For The NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Championship

Chaos attacks House Of Torture before the bell rings. Ishii throws Sho into the steel barricade. Hashi sends Takahashi face first into the steel ring post. Hashi rolls Togo back into the ring. War Drums to Togo. Chaos clears the ring. EVIL shoves Ishii into the barricade. Goto sends Takahashi face first into the turnbuckle pad. Goto with forearm shivers. Goto with the irish whip. Goto follows that with a Spinning Wheel Kick. Takahashi starts biting Goto’s fingers. EVIL removes the blue turnbuckle pad. Takahashi whips Goto into the exposed steel. Takahashi stomps on Goto’s chest. Takahashi is choking Goto with his knee. EVIL whips Hashi into the barricade. The ring announcer goes down in the process. Takahashi tags in EVIL. EVIL wraps the towel around Goto’s neck. EVIL goes into the lateral press for a two count. EVIL argues with the referee. EVIL tags in Sho. Sho rakes the eyes of Goto. Sho applies a rear chin lock. Sho fish hooks Goto. Sho stomps on Goto’s chest. Sho toys around with Goto. Goto with two overhand chops. Sho continues to rake the eyes of Goto. Sho ducks a clothesline from Goto. Goto with The Discus Lariat. Takahashi sends Goto to the corner. Goto decks EVIL with a back elbow smash. Goto side steps Takahashi into the exposed steel. Goto with The Back Drop Driver. Goto tags in Ishii.

Sho with a forearm smash. Sho with The Mid-Kick. Ishii rocks Sho with a forearm smash. Ishii kicks Sho in the face. Sho reverses out of the irish whip from Ishii. Ishii with a running shoulder tackle. Ishii repeatedly kicks Sho in the back. Ishii slaps Sho in the face. Sho with forearm shivers. Sho is choking Ishii with his boot. Ishii unloads a series of throat chops. Ishii talks smack to Sho. Ishii goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Sho lands back on his feet. Sho applies a wrist lock. Sho ducks a clothesline from Ishii. Sho applies a waist lock. Ishii with a back elbow smash. Sho drops down on the canvas. Ishii denies The Spear. Sho starts bending Ishii’s fingers. Sho with Three Mid-Kicks. Sho rakes the eyes of Ishii. Ishii reverses out of the irish whip from Sho. Sho ducks a clothesline from Ishii. Sho runs into Ishii. EVIL kicks Ishii in the back. Sho Spears Ishii. Sho tags in EVIL. EVIL repeatedly kicks Ishii in the face. EVIL blocks a boot from Ishii. EVIL sends the right boot of Ishii into the referee’s hands. Ishii blocks the side thrust kick. Ishii with a Release German Suplex. Ishii tags in Hashi. Hashi with a corner clothesline. Hashi with The Flying Head Hunter for a two count. EVIL tugs on Hashi’s hair. Hashi delivers his combination offense. Hashi gets distracted by Takahashi. EVIL applies a waist lock. Hashi with three sharp elbow strikes. Togo trips Hashi from he outside. EVIL kicks Goto in the gut. Double Irish Whip. Goto shoves EVIL into Takahashi. Goto applies The Sleeper Hold. Goto sends EVIL back first into the exposed steel. Sho with a forearm smash. Double Irish Whip. Bullet Club with Two Corner Clotheslines. Takahashi with The Helluva Kick. Takahashi follows that with The Fisherman’s Buster. EVIL hits Darkness Falls for a two count.

Hashi denies Everything Is EVIL. EVIL blocks a boot from Hashi. EVIL rakes the eyes of Hashi. EVIL uses the right leg of Hashi to knock down the referee. EVIL and Togo drops Hashi with The Magic Killer for a two count. EVIL goes for Everything Is EVIL, but Hashi counters with an arm-bar. EVIL pie faces Hashi. EVIL kicks Hashi in the gut. Hashi with a reverse hammer throw into the exposed steel. Hashi SuperKicks EVIL. Hashi shoves EVIL into Togo. Hashi rolls EVIL over for a two count. Stereo Toe Kicks. Chaos reverses out of the stereo irish whips from Bullet Club. Stereo Ushigoroshi’s. Hashi denies Everything Is EVIL. Hashi with a Snap Dragon Suplex. Hashi with a Running Lariat. Hashi with The Kumagoroshi for a two count. EVIL denies Karma. Togo wraps the choker around Hashi’s neck. Hashi blasts Togo off the apron. Takahashi runs into the ring with the pimp stick. Goto punches Takahashi. Sho drives a steel chair into the midsection of Goto. Ishii delivers The Pounce. EVIL uses the referee as a human shield. Ishii ducks a clothesline from EVIL. Hashi inadvertently clotheslines Ishii. EVIL rakes the eyes of Hashi. Goto goes for The Ushigoroshi, but EVIL lands back on his feet. Hashi SuperKicks EVIL. SuperKick/Ushigoroshi/Sliding Lariat Combination. Chaos clears the ring. Chaos connects with The GYW for a two count. Togo pulls the referee out of the ring. Stereo Low Blows. Ishii with a double clothesline. Togo wraps the choker around Ishii’s neck. Sho hits Hashi with a wrench. EVIL plants Hashi with Everything Is EVIL to pickup the victory. After the match, House Of Torture gangs up on Goto. Sho grabs the wrench. YOH storms into the ring to make the save.

Winner: New NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Champions, EVIL, SHO and Yujiro Takahashi via Pinfall

Fifth Match: Toru Yano (c) vs. The Great O-Khan w/Aaron Henare In A Amateur Rules Match For The 2021 KOPW Provisional Trophy

Yuji Nagata will be the scoring judge in this match with UWW Wrestling Rules.

2 points for double leg takedowns. 1 point for a proper waist lock go-behind. 4 points for a side headlock takeover. 1 point for backing your opponent against the ropes, but zero if you don’t listen to the referee’s call for the clean break. 2 points for a rolling front chancery.

Round One

Feeling out process after the bell rings. Tight lockup. Yano applies a front face lock. Test Of Strength. Khan denies the single leg takedown. Khan goes for a Judo Throw, but Yano blocks it. Yano backs Khan into the ropes and scores the first points in the match. Lockup in the center of the ring. Yano grabs the right leg of Khan. Khan scores two points with a waist lock go-behind. Khan gains another two points by Yano grabbing the bottom rope. Yano applies a front face lock. Khan sprawls around the ring as time expires.

– The Great O-Khan 4, Toru Yano 1

Round Two

Tight lockup. Yano gains a point by backing Khan into the ropes. Greco Roman Knuckle Lock. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Yano applies a front face lock. Yano avoids the double leg takedown. Khan gains a point back bringing Yano to the ropes. Yano with a standing front face chancery. Yano is playing a lot of defense in this round. Yano gains four points with a Side Belly to Belly Suplex.

Back to the collar and elbow tie up. Yano applies a front face lock as time expires. After the match, Khan attacks Yano from behind. United Empire gangs up on Yano. Khan with a corner clothesline. Henare with a Rising Knee Strike. United Empire connects with their Pump Kick/SuperKick Combination. Khan applies The Claw. Khan plants Yano with The Eliminator. Nagata storms into the ring to make the save.

Winner: Still KOPW 2021 Provisional Champion, Toru Yano 6-5

Sixth Match: Robbie Eagles (c) vs. El Desperado For The IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Standing Switch Exchange. Eagles with a double leg takedown. Desperado drops down on the canvas. Eagles for a Knee Drop, but Desperado ducks out of the way. Desperado regroups on the outside. Strong lockup. Wrist Lock Exchange. Eagles applies a side headlock. Desperado reverses the hold. Eagles whips Desperado across the ring. Desperado drops Eagles with a shoulder tackle. Eagles drops down on the canvas. Eagles leapfrogs over Desperado. Desperado lunges over Eagles. Desperado with a deep arm-drag. Eagles answers with a shoulder block from the ring apron. Eagles slips over Desperado’s back. Eagles with The Satellite Arm-Drag. Eagles is playing mind games with Desperado. Eagles dropkicks Desperado off the apron. Eagles slides out of the ring. Desperado drives his knee into the midsection of Eagles. Desperado denies The Asai DDT. Eagles thrust kicks the midsection of Desperado. Desperado launches Eagles to the apron. Desperado blocks The SuperKick. Desperado dumps Eagles face first on the apron. Desperado with a Flying Cannonball Senton through the ropes. Desperado sends Eagles face first into the steel ring post. Eagles with a gut punch. Knife Edge Chop Exchange. Desperado rams his boot across Eagles face. Desperado with a Vertical Suplex for a two count.

Desperado stomps on Eagles chest. Desperado stomps on the left knee of Eagles. Desperado stands on the left knee of Eagles. Following a snap mare takeover, Desperado applies a hammerlock with his legs. Desperado transitions into a rear chin lock. Desperado applies an arm-bar. Eagles puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Desperado continues to stomp on the left knee of Eagles. Desperado is choking Eagles with his boot. Desperado goes for a Knee Crusher, but Eagles counters with a High Knee Strike. Eagles with a Running Hurricanrana. Eagles with a Spinning Heel Kick. Eagles follows that with three mid-kicks. Eagles with a Sliding Lariat across the back of Desperado’s neck. Eagles with a Flying Cannonball Senton through the ropes. Eagles rolls Tiger Mask back into the ring. Eagles delivers The Missile Dropkick. Eagles applies The Ron Miller Special. Desperado grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Eagles repeatedly stomps on the left knee of Desperado. Eagles with a Running Meteora. Desperado kicks Eagles in the face. Eagles sweeps out the legs of Desperado. Eagles hits The Shotgun Meteora for a two count. Eagles plays to the crowd. Eagles goes for The Asai DDT, but Desperado blocks it. Desperado sends Eagles to the corner. Eagles kicks Desperado in the face. Desperado with The SpineBuster for a two count. Desperado applies Numero Dos.

Eagles grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Desperado with The Guitarra de Angel for a two count. Eagles denies Pinche Loco. Eagles with The Asai DDT for a two count. Eagles SuperKicks Desperado. Eagles drags Desperado to the corner. Eagles goes for The 450 Splash, but Desperado gets his knees up in the air. Forearm Exchange. Desperado kicks the left knee of Eagles. Eagles returns the favor. Eagles with Three Mid-Kicks. Desperado blocks a boot from Eagles. Desperado puts Eagles on his shoulders. Eagles drills Desperado with The Reverse Hurricanrana. Eagles with a Running Enzuigiri for a two count. Desperado denies Turbo Backpack. Desperado goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Eagles lands back on his feet. Desperado negates The Ron Miller Special. Desperado goes for The VerteBreaker, but Eagles lands back on his feet. Eagles with The Roundhouse Kick. Eagles SuperKicks Desperado. Desperado dodges The Step Up Enzuigiri. Desperado goes for Numero Dos, but Eagles rolls him over for a two count. Eagles with another quick rollup for a two count. Desperado nails Eagles with Loco Mono. Desperado connects with The Guittar De La Muerte for a two count. Desperado goes for Pinche Loco, but Eagles counters with The Hurricanrana for a two count. Eagles with a Vicious Knee Drop. Eagles repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Desperado. Desperado rolls Eagles over for a two count. Desperado makes Eagles verbally submit to Numero Dos.

Winner: New IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion, El Desperado via Submission

Seventh Match: Hiroshi Tanahashi (c) vs. KENTA For The IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship

Kenta is playing mind games with Tanahashi. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Tanahashi backs Kenta into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Kenta regroups on the outside. Strong lockup. Kenta backs Tanahashi into the ropes. Tanahashi turns Kenta over. Tanahashi starts playing the air guitar. Kenta starts playing the air violin. Kenta kicks Tanahashi in the gut. Kenta applies a side headlock. Tanahashi reverses the hold. Kenta tugs on Tanahashi’s hair. Tanahashi reverses out of the irish whip from Kenta. Tanahashi with a deep arm-drag. Tanahashi dropkicks Kenta to the floor. Tanahashi with The Slingshot Pescado. Tanahashi plays to the crowd. Kenta walks away with the IWGP US Championship. Tanahashi attacks Kenta from behind. Tanahashi applies a waist lock. Kenta decks Tanahashi with a back elbow smash. Kenta Powerslams Tanahashi on the ramp way. Tanahashi gets back in the ring at the count of nineteen. Kenta removes a turnbuckle pad. Kenta whips Tanahashi into the exposed steel. Kenta transitions into a ground and pound attack. Kenta drops Tanahashi with a NeckBreaker for a two count. Kenta applies a Figure Four Headlock. Tanahashi with forearm shivers. Kenta drives his knee into the midsection of Tanahashi. Kenta with The DDT for a two count.

Kenta argues with the referee. Kenta applies a rear chin lock. Tanahashi with elbows into the midsection of Kenta. Kenta pulls Tanahashi down to the mat. Kenta repeatedly kicks Tanahashi in the face. Tanahashi with forearm shivers. Kenta with The Big Boot. Tanahashi decks Kenta with a back elbow smash. Tanahashi with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block. Tanahashi delivers his combination offense. Kenta reverses out of the irish whip from Tanahashi. Tanahashi with a Flying Forearm Smash. Tanahashi bodyslams Kenta. Tanahashi with a SomerSault Senton for a two count. Kenta with Two Big Boots. Kenta Powerslams Tanahashi. Kenta applies a waist lock. Tanahashi with a back elbow smash. Kenta kicks Tanahashi in the face. Kenta with The Tornado DDT across the top strand. Kenta with a Flying Clothesline for a two count. Kenta goes for The Green Killer, but Tanahashi counters with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip on the middle rope. Kenta knocks Tanahashi off the top turnbuckle. Tanahashi skins the cat. Kenta kicks Tanahashi off the ring apron. Kenta whips Tanahashi into the steel barricade. Kenta with a Running Boot that propels Tanahashi over the barricade. Kenta pulls out a table from under the ring. Kenta sends Tanahashi face first into the steel ring post.

Tanahashi denies The GTS. Kenta fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Tanahashi with a forearm smash. Kenta gets Tanahashi tied up in the ropes. Kenta repeatedly kicks Tanahashi in the chest. Kenta nails Tanahashi with The Green Killer. Kenta with a Flying Boot. Kenta with The Shibata Dropkick. Kenta follows that with The Flying Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Kenta dumps Tanahashi out of the ring. Kenta punches Tanahashi in the back. Kenta lays Tanahashi flat on the table. Kenta is raining down haymakers. The referee admonishes Kenta. Kenta with a Flying Double Foot Stomp off the apron. Kenta goes for the irish whip, but Tanahashi counters with The SlingBlade on the floor. Tanahashi lays Kenta flat on the table. Tanahashi with forearm shivers. Tanahashi lands The High Fly Flow through the table. Tanahashi rolls Kenta back into the ring. Tanahashi hits The SlingBlade for a two count. Tanahashi with The Ace’s High. Tanahashi goes for The High Fly Flow, but Kenta gets his knees up in the air. Kenta applies Game Over. Tanahashi puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Kenta with Two Buisaku Knee Strikes for a two count. Kenta goes for The GTS, but Tanahashi counters with Two Dragon Screw Leg Whips. Kenta denies The Texas Cloverleaf. Kenta sends Tanahashi face first into the exposed steel. Kenta rolls Tanahashi over for a two count. Kenta connects with The Busaiku Knee for a two count. Kenta goes for The GTS, but Tanahashi counters with The SlingBlade. Kenta drives Tanahashi face first into the exposed steel. Kenta plants Tanahashi with The GTS to pickup the victory.

Winner: New IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion, KENTA via Pinfall

Eight Match: Kazuchika Okada (RH) vs. Tama Tonga w/Jado For The IWGP World Heavyweight Right To Challenge In Tokyo Dome Contract

Tonga with a flurry of strikes after the bell rings. Okada with forearm shivers. Tonga reverses out of the irish whip from Okada. Misfired Clotheslines. Okada denies The GunStun. Tonga with a snap mare takeover. Okada launches Tonga over the top rope. Okada rocks Tonga with a forearm smash. Tonga regroups on the outside. Okada blocks a boot from Tonga. Okada hammers down on the right knee of Tonga. Okada with a forearm smash. Okada slams Tonga’s head on the turnbuckle pad. Okada with a back elbow smash. Okada with another forearm smash. Okada follows that with a NeckBreaker for a one count. Okada applies a straight jacket hold. Tonga puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Tonga with heavy bodyshots. Okada drives his knee into the midsection of Tonga. Following a snap mare takeover, Okada with a Baseball Slide Dropkick. Okada bodyslams Tonga. Tonga avoids The SlingShot Senton. Tonga launches Okada over the top rope. Okada with a forearm smash. Tonga answers with The GunStun across the top strand. Tonga stomps on Okada’s back. Tonga rams his boot across Okada’s face. Tonga with a Snap Vertical Suplex on the floor. Okada gets back in the ring at the count of seventeen.

Tonga transitions into a ground and pound attack. Tonga bodyslams Okada. Tonga with three elbow drops for a two count. Tonga with clubbing crossfaces. Tonga applies a rear chin lock. Okada with elbows into the midsection of Tonga. Tonga applies The Sleeper Hold. Okada with elbows into the midsection of Tonga. Tonga goes back to The Sleeper Hold. Okada gets back to a vertical base. Okada with two forearm smashes. Okada with The Big Boot. Okada follows that with forearm shivers. Tonga reverses out of the irish whip from Okada. Okada ducks under two clotheslines from Tonga. Okada scores the elbow knockdown. Okada sends Tonga to the corner. Tonga kicks Okada in the face. Okada hits The Flapjack for a two count. Okada blocks a boot from Tonga. Okada with a forearm smash. Okada puts Tonga on the top turnbuckle. Okada dropkicks Tonga to the floor. Okada drops Tonga with The DDT on the floor. Okada rolls Tonga back into the ring. Okada delivers The Missile Dropkick for a two count. Okada applies The Money Clip. Tonga puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break.

Okada with a forearm shot across the back of Tonga. Okada goes for The Tombstone Piledriver, but Tonga counters with The Tongan Twist on the ramp way. Tonga rolls Okada back into the ring. Tonga with The Stinger Splash for a two count. Tonga with another Tongan Twist for a two count. Okada fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Okada applies The Money Clip. Tonga runs Okada into the turnbuckle pad. Okada goes back to The Money Clip. Tonga with heavy bodyshots. Tonga goes for The SuperMan Punch, but Okada counters with a BackBreaker. Okada applies The Grounding Money Clip. Tonga puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Okada bodyslams Tonga. Okada with The Flying Elbow Drop. Rain Maker Pose. Tonga avoids The Rain Maker. Okada goes for a dropkick, but Tonga holds onto the ropes. Tonga denies The Reverse NeckBreaker. Okada rocks Tonga with a forearm smash.

Tonga with The Alabama Slam. Tonga hits The SRC. Tonga lands The Supreme Flow for a two count. Misfired Signature Moves. Tonga with The Bloody Sunday. Okada denies The GunStun. Okada dropkicks Tonga. Okada avoids The Stinger Splash. Tonga denies The Tombstone PileDriver. Okada with a Shotgun Dropkick. Okada with clubbing blows to Tonga’s back. Okada follows that with three uppercuts. Tonga nails Okada with The Tombstone PileDriver. Okada denies The Double Underhook PileDriver. Okada decks Tonga with a back elbow smash. Tonga dropkicks Okada. Tonga goes for The Double Underhook PileDriver, but Okada counters with The Back Drop Clutch for a two count. Okada negates The GunStun. Okada dropkicks Tonga. Tonga denies The Landslide. Okada applies a waist lock. Tonga with three sharp elbow strikes. Okada with a Release German Suplex. Counter Fest. Tonga avoids The Spinning Rain Maker. Tonga goes for The Double Underhook PileDriver, but Okada counters with a Back Body Drop. Okada connects with The Landslide. Okada plants Tonga with The Rain Maker to pickup the victory.

Winner: Kazuchika Okada via Pinfall

Ninth Match: Shingo Takagi (c) vs. Zack Sabre Jr. For The IWGP World Heavyweight Championship

Feeling out process after the bell rings. Takagi backs Sabre into the ropes. Red Shoes calls for a clean break. Standing Switch Exchange. Sabre applies a hammerlock. Takagi transitions into a front face lock. Snap Mare Takeover/Wrist Lock Exchange. Sabre applies an arm-bar. Takagi backs Sabre into the ropes. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Takagi continues to walk Sabre into the ropes. Sabre ducks a chop from Takagi. Sabre applies the cravate. Takagi with a deep arm-drag. Takagi whips Sabre across the ring. Sabre applies The Cobra Twist. Takagi decks Sabre with a back elbow smash. Sabre applies The Guillotine Choke. Takagi goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Sabre lands back on his feet. Takagi avoids The Overhead Wrist Kick. Sabre dodges The Sliding Lariat. Takagi with two deep arm-drags. Takagi applies a headscissors neck lock. Takagi drops Sabre with a shoulder tackle. Takagi is choking Sabre with his knee. Takagi repeatedly kicks the right hamstring of Sabre. Takagi stands on the right knee of Sabre. Takagi applies a front face lock. Takagi unloads two knife edge chops. Sabre applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker.

Takagi goes for a Wheelbarrow Suplex, but Sabre counters with The Knee Bar. Takagi applies The Sharpshooter. Takagi transitions into The CrossFace. Takagi applies The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Sabre puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Sabre regroups on the outside. Takagi tells Sabre to bring it. Test Of Strength. Sabre applies The Octopus Stretch in the ropes. Sabre with three mid-kicks. Sabre fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Sabre applies The Sleeper Hold in the ropes. Sabre talks smack to Takagi. Sabre blasts Takagi with The PK. Sabre rolls Takagi back into the ring. Sabre dropkicks the back of Takagi’s head. Sabre applies a straight jacket hold. Takagi puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Bodyshot Exchange. Following a snap mare takeover, Takagi avoids the neck twist. Takagi blocks a boot from Sabre. Sabre avoids The Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Takagi cranks on Sabre’s neck. Sabre goes into the lateral press for a one count. Sabre applies the cravate. Takagi attacks the midsection of Sabre. Sabre applies a side headlock. Takagi whips Sabre across the ring. Takagi decks Sabre with a back elbow smash. Takagi scores a right jab. Sabre applies The Guillotine Choke. Takagi with The Vertical Suplex. Takagi with forearm shivers. Takagi follows that with a corner clothesline. Takagi blocks a boot from Sabre. Takagi scores another right jab. Takagi drops Sabre with The Fake Out DDT for a two count.

Takagi with forearm shivers. Takagi with a double handed chop. Sabre headbutts the midsection of Takagi. Takagi goes for The Noshigami, but Sabre counters with The Octopus Stretch. Takagi denies The Sunset Flip. Takagi goes for The Sliding Lariat, but Sabre counters with The Arm Twist. Sabre stomps on the right elbow of Takagi. Sabre with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Sabre ties Takagi up in a knot. Takagi puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Sabre applies a wrist lock. Sabre ducks a clothesline from Takagi. Takagi denies The Octopus Stretch. Takagi blocks a boot from Sabre. Takagi with a corner clothesline. Sabre shoves Takagi. Sabre with three uppercuts. Sabre ducks a clothesline from Takagi. Sabre applies The Full Nelson Lock. Sabre with a Snap German Suplex. Takagi rises back on his feet. Takagi with The Back Drop Driver. Sabre blocks The Ryukon Lariat. Sabre with an Overhead Wrist Kick. Sabre kicks the right shoulder of Takagi. Sabre ducks a clothesline from Takagi. Sabre with The La Mistica. Takagi with an Inside Out Lariat. Sabre responds with The PK. Takagi applies a waist lock. Sabre with two sharp elbow strikes. Takagi wraps the left leg of Sabre around the middle rope. Takagi with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Takagi cranks on Sabre’s neck. Takagi PowerBomb Sabre for a two count. Takagi applies The STF. Sabre grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Takagi goes for a Wheelbarrow Suplex, but Sabre lands back on his feet. Sabre applies The Kimura Lock. Takagi clotheslines the back of Sabre’s neck. Sabre repeatedly kicks the right shoulder of Takagi. Sabre hits The Zack Driver.

Sabre with three arm-ringers. Sabre applies The Sleeper Hold. Takagi sends Sabre into the ropes. Takagi goes for The Pop Up Death Valley Driver, but Sabre counters with The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Takagi with The Sliding Forearm Smash. Sabre rolls Takagi over for a two count. Sabre goes for The Japanese Leg Clutch Hold, but Takagi counters with The Sleeper Hold. Takagi blocks The PK. Sabre slaps Takagi in the face. Takagi with Made In Japan for a two count. Takagi delivers The Pumping Bomber. Takagi puts Sabre on his shoulders. Takagi with Two HeadButts. Takagi sends Sabre crashing into the canvas. Takagi kicks Sabre in the face. Sabre with an Avalanche Cross-Arm-Breaker. Sabre transitions into a Triangle Choke. Takagi grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Sabre unloads a series of mid-kicks. Sabre kicks the right shoulder of Takagi. Sabre with The PK. Sabre connects with The Zack Driver for a two count. Sabre with clubbing elbow smashes. Sabre applies The Sleeper Hold. Takagi with an Avalanche Noshigami. Sabre goes back to The Triangle Choke. Takagi breaks free with Last Of The Dragon. Takagi with forearm shivers. Sabre with three uppercuts. Takagi answers with combination forearms. Sabre with combination palm strikes. Takagi scores a right jab. Takagi avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Takagi with a Sliding Forearm Smash. Takagi goes for Made In Japan, but Sabre lands back on his feet. Sabre with The European Clutch for a two count. Sabre with two uppercuts. Takagi responds with The Noshigami. Dragon Sleeper Exchange. Takagi drops Sabre with The Draping GTR. Takagi with a short-arm lariat for a two count. Takagi wtth clubbing headbutts. Takagi plants Sabre with Last Of The Dragon to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still IWGP World Heavyweight Champion, Shingo Takagi via Pinfall

