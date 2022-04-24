New Japan Pro Wrestling president Takami Ohbari revealed on Twitter that he saved a young child early yesterday morning at a train station in Japan after the young girl fell between the train and the platform. Ohbari says he has never felt so useful. His full translated tweet reads:

I just returned (to Japan) and am on my way home by train. A few minutes ago, a girl who could barely stand fell between the train and the platform. She was lying on the platform, and with the help of her mother, we managed to pull her up. Her little face could barely fit through the gap. Parents beware! Since I retired from volleyball, my height has never been so useful. My heart is still racing.

Ohbari had just returned to Japan after a trip to the United States, where his main purpose was to appear at AEW Dynamite and promote the upcoming Forbidden Door AEW/NJPW event this June. Check out his tweet below.

(Special thanks to Reddit User DamieN62 for the transcription)