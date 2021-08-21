NJPW Strong Results 8/20/21

Ocean View Pavilion

Port Hueneme, California

First Match: Matt Morris vs. Alex Coughlin

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Morris applies a side headlock. Coughlin whips Morris across the ring. Coughlin drops Morris with a shoulder tackle. Morris drop steps into a side headlock. Coughlin goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Morris lands back on his feet. Morris grabs another side headlock. Morris with a side headlock takeover. Coughlin answers with the headscissors escapes. Morris whips Coughlin across the ring. Morris drops down on the canvas. Coughlin catches Morris in mid-air. Morris with the sunset flip for a two count. Coughlin blocks a boot from Morris. Morris with a knee lift. Coughlin reverses out of the irish whip from Morris. Coughlin with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex for a two count.

Coughlin stomps on Morris back. Coughlin with a knife edge chop. Coughlin with The Hip Toss for a two count. Coughlin applies the figure four headlock. Morris leans back for a two count. Coughlin with The Delayed Vertical Suplex for a two count. Coughlin slaps Morris in the back. Coughlin applies a rear chin lock. Coughlin with an elbow smash for a one count. Coughlin goes back to the rear chin lock. Morris backs Coughlin into the turnbuckle pad. Morris slings Coughlin across the ring. Morris with a drop toe hold into the turnbuckle pad. Morris with a Running Hip Attack. Coughlin reverses out of the irish whip from Morris. Morris ducks a clothesline from Coughlin. Morris with a straight right hand. Morris slams Coughlin’s head on the turnbuckle pad.

Morris with The Slingshot Senton. Morris clotheslines Coughlin over the top rope. Morris with The Flying Cannonball Senton off the ring apron. Morris rolls Coughlin back into the ring. Morris lands The Swanton Bomb for a two count. Coughlin denies The Front DDT. Morris decks Coughlin with a back elbow smash. Morris kicks Coughlin in the face. Morris goes for The Flying Crossbody Block, but Coughlin counters with The Bridging Fallaway Slam for a two count. Coughlin goes for The GutWrench Suplex, but Morris lands back on his feet. Morris ducks a clothesline from Coughlin. Morris with The Running Boot for a two count. Morris is displaying his frustration. Morris connects with The Front DDT to pickup the victory.

Winner: Matt Morris via Pinfall

Second Match: Fred Rosser, Fred Yehi, and Daniel Garcia vs. TJ Perkins, Ren Narita, and Clark Connors In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Daniel Garcia and TJ Perkins will start things off. Test Of Strength. Wrist Lock Exchange. Garcia applies a hammerlock. Garcia grabs a side wrist lock. Perkins with a headscissors takeover for a one count. Garcia sweeps out the legs of Perkins. Garcia with The Rolling Crucifix for a one count. Garcia with a side headlock takeover. Perkins applies The Octopus Stretch. Connors tags himself in. Double Vertical Suplex. Connors drops Garcia with The Running Bulldog for a one count. Connors uppercuts Garcia. Garcia with a chop/forearm combination. Garcia tags in Yehi. Yehi with clubbing shoulder blocks. Yehi with a blistering chop. Yehi repeatedly drives his knee into the midsection of Connors. Yehi tags in Rosser. Rosser with clubbing hip smashes. Rosser kicks Connors in the back. Quick shoving contest. Forearm Exchange. Rosser talks smack to Narita. Rosser is choking Connors with his knee. Rosser with a single leg takedown. Connors unloads four knife edge chops. Rosser drives his knee into the midsection of Connors. Rosser goes for a Bodyslam, but Connors lands back on his feet. Connors punches Rosser in the back. Connors kicks Rosser in the gut. Connors drops Rosser with a misdirection shoulder tackle for a one count. Connors slams Rosser’s head on the red turnbuckle pad. Narita tags himself in.

Narita kicks Rosser in the gut. Narita stomps on the left hamstring of Rosser. Rosser denies The German Suplex. Rosser with three sharp elbow strikes. Narita with a Running Boot. Narita applies The Sleeper Hold. Connors punches Rosser behind the referee’s back. Narita stomps on Rosser’s chest. Narita slams Rosser’s head on the red turnbuckle pad. Connors tags himself in. Narita repeatedly stomps on Rosser’s chest. Connors clears the ring. Connors is putting the boots to Rosser. Connors applies a wrist lock. Connors tags in Perkins. Perkins with a flying haymaker. Following a snap mare takeover, Perkins applies a rear chin lock. Rosser shoves Perkins. Rosser knocks Narita off the ring apron. Rosser HeadButts Perkins. Rosser clotheslines Narita and Connors off the apron. Rosser and Perkins are trading back and forth shots. Perkins with a drop toe hold. Perkins with a basement dropkick. A pier six brawl ensues on the outside. Perkins rams his boot across Rosser’s face. Perkins delivers The Face Wash. Perkins tags in Connors. Rosser bodyslams Connors. Rosser with a Leg Drop. Rosser shoves Connors. Rosser tags in Yehi. Yehi drops Connors with a shoulder tackle. Yehi scores the forearm knockdown. Yehi kicks Connors in the gut. Connors dodges The Big Boot. Yehi blocks a boot from Connors. Yehi delivers his combination offense. Yehi clotheslines the back of Perkins neck. Yehi stomps on Connors back. Yehi bodyslams Connors. Yehi with a blistering chop. Yehi slams Connors head on the turnbuckle pad. Knife Edge Chop Exchange.

Connors reverses out of the irish whip from Yehi. Yehi with a knee lift. Connors Powerslams Yehi. Connors tags in Perkins. Double Irish Whip. Detonation Kick/Spear Combination. Rosser drops Connors with a running shoulder tackle. Narita sends Rosser out of the ring. Garcia ducks a clothesline from Narita. Garcia with The Swinging Arm-Ringer. Perkins with a Leg Trapped Belly to Back Suplex. Yehi drops Perkins with The Spinning Back Fist. Perkins dives over Yehi. Perkins hits The Tornado DDT. Narita and Garcia are tagged in. Garcia ducks a clothesline from Narita. Garcia with The Big Boot. Narita reverses out of the irish whip from Garcia. Garcia kicks Narita in the face. Garcia with a knife edge chop for a two count. Garcia with a blistering chop. Narita responds with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex for a two count. Narita applies The Sleeper Hold. Garcia rolls Narita over for a two count. Garcia with a basement dropkick. Garcia goes for The BrainBuster, but Narita lands back on his feet. Narita goes back to The Rear Naked Choke. Narita transitions into The Cobra Twist. Narita with The Bridging Northern Lights Suplex for a two count. Narita connects with The Bridging Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex to pickup the victory.

Winner: TJ Perkins, Ren Narita, and Clark Connors via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Third Match: Violence Unlimited vs. The West Coast Wrecking Crew w/JR Kratos

Chris Dickinson and Royce Isaacs will start things off. Chain grappling exchange. Standing Switch Exchange. Isaacs applies a side headlock. Dickinson whips Isaacs across the ring. Dickinson leapfrogs over Isaacs. Dickinson drops down on the canvas. Dickinson scores the elbow knockdown. Nelson attacks Dickinson from behind. Nelson with a Jumping Knee Strike to King. Isaacs with The Rolling Elbow. Nelson dropkicks King to the floor. Isaacs drives Dickinson back first into the blue turnbuckle pad. Nelson tags himself in. Nelson with a Running Knee Strike. Isaacs goes for The Dragon Screw Leg Whip, but Dickinson counters with The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Nelson with a Double Foot Stomp for a one count. Nelson transitions into a ground and pound attack. Nelson uppercuts Dickinson. Nelson tags in Isaacs.

Isaacs delivers a gut punch. Isaacs with a straight right hand. Isaacs repeatedly stomps on Dickinson’s chest. Isaacs with forearm shivers. Isaacs is choking Dickinson with his boot. Isaacs slams Dickinson’s head on the blue turnbuckle pad. Isaacs tags in Nelson. Nelson tees off on Dickinson. Nelson kicks Dickinson in the face for a two count. Nelson taunts King. Nelson pie faces Dickinson. Dickinson delivers his combination offense. Nelson blocks a boot from Dickinson. Nelson hyperextends the left knee of Dickinson. Nelson drags Dickinson to the corner. Nelson repeatedly drops his weight on the left knee of Dickinson. Nelson with a running elbow smash to King. The referee is trying to get King out of the ring. Nelson tags in Isaacs. Isaacs transitions into a ground and pound attack. Isaacs stomps on the midsection of Dickinson for a two count. Isaacs applies The Heel Hook. Isaacs tags in Nelson. Nelson with the elbow drop. Dickinson kicks Nelson in the back. Nelson wraps the left leg of Dickinson around the steel ring post. Nelson tags in Isaacs.

Forearm Exchange. Dickinson with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Isaacs stops Dickinson in his tracks. Standing Switch Exchange. Dickinson creates distance with The Deadlift German Suplex. King and Nelson are tagged in. King with a forearm smash. King scores the elbow knockdown. King unloads two chops. King with Forever Clotheslines. King with a Running Death Valley Driver into Isaacs for a two count. King with a blistering chop. Double Irish Whip. Inverted Atomic Drop/Dropkick Combination. Dickinson with a Running Knee Drop. King applies The Boston Crab. Isaacs breaks up the submission hold. Dickinson kicks Isaacs in the gut. Dickinson unloads Two Mid-Kicks. Dickinson with the irish whip. Dickinson with a corner clothesline. Dickinson with a Release Suplex. King tags in Dickinson. King kicks Nelson in the gut. Double Irish Whip. Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker/Running Dropkick Combination. Dickinson drills Nelson with The BrainBuster. Isaacs continues to run interference. Isaacs with a leaping forearm smash. Nelson tags in Isaacs. The West Coast Wrecking Crew tees off on King. King shoves Isaacs into Nelson. King clotheslines West Coast Wrecking Crew over the top rope. Isaacs tugs on the referee’s shirt. Kratos pulls King off the apron. Kratos clotheslines King. West Coast Wrecking Crew connects with their German Suplex/Flying Elbow Drop Combination to pickup the victory.

Winner: The West Coast Wrecking Crew via Pinfall

