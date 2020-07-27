NJPW Summer Struggle Results 7/27/20

Korakuen Hall

Tokyo, Japan

You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Hirooki Goto, Tomohiro Ishii, and Gabriel Kidd vs. Togi Makabe, Satoshi Kojima, and Ryusuke Taguchi In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Makabe and Kidd will start things off. Collision in the center of the ring. Kidd with forearm shivers. Kidd runs into Makabe. Kidd ducks a clothesline from Makabe. Kidd drops Makabe with a shoulder tackle. Kidd stomp on Makabe’s chest. Kidd punches Makabe in the back. Kidd with a forearm smash. Makabe reverses out of the irish whip from Kidd. Makabe with a shoulder tackle. Makabe sends Kidd to the red corner. Ishii and Taguchi are tagged in. Taguchi is playing mind games with Ishii. Taguchi applies a side headlock. Ishii whips Taguchi across the ring. Taguchi runs into Ishii. Shoulder Block Exchange. Ishii dodges The Hip Attack from Taguchi. Ishii applies a waist lock. Ishii ducks a clothesline from Taguchi. Ishii with a forearm smash. Taguchi goes for a SpringBoard Hip Attack, but Ishii ducks out of the way. Taguchi ducks a clothesline from Ishii. Taguchi dropkicks the left knee of Ishii. Taguchi with a drop toe hold. Taguchi with a running hip attack. Taguchi tags in Kojima.

Kojima clears the ring. Ishii kicks Kojima in the gut. Ishii whips Kojima across the ring. Kojima drops Ishii with a shoulder tackle. Kojima repeatedly stomps on Ishii’s back. Chop Exchange. Kojima with the irish whip. Kojima with a flying forearm smash. Kojima plays to the crowd. Forearm Exchange. Ishii with a Vertical Suplex. Ishii kicks Kojima in the back. Second Forearm Exchange. Kojima with a Rolling Elbow. Kojima kicks Ishii in the gut. Kojima hits The Spike DDT. Kojima with forearm shivers. Kojima applies a front face lock. Kojima goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Ishii blocks it. Ishii PowerSlams Kojima. Kidd knocks Taguchi off the ring apron. Makabe drops Kidd with a forearm smash. Goto and Makabe are tagged in.

Makabe with a shoulder tackle. Makabe with a corner clothesline. Makabe transitions into a corner mount. Makabe goes for The Northern Lights Suplex, but Goto blocks it. Goto with clubbing blows to Makabe’s back. Goto with forearm shivers. Goto sends Makabe to the corner. Lariat Exchange. Makabe denies The Saito Suplex. Makabe with a forearm smash. Goto answers with a misdirection lariat. Goto tags in Kidd. Kidd repeatedly stomps on Makabe’s chest. Kidd toys around with Makabe. Third Forearm Exchange. Kidd ducks a clothesline from Makabe. Makabe levels Kidd with The Western Lariat. Makabe tags in Taguchi. Taguchi with a Corner Hip Attack. Taguchi knocks Ishii off the ring apron. Taguchi ducks a clothesline from Ishii. Taguchi dropkicks the left knee of Kidd.

Taguchi applies The Ankle Lock. Taguchi goes for a Running Hip Attack, but Ishii counters with a German Suplex. Ishii blocks a lariat from Kojima. Kojima kicks Ishii in the gut. Kojima connects with The Koji Cutter. Goto with a Running Lariat. Double Irish Whip. Taguchi kicks Goto in the face. Standing Switch Exchange. Kidd backs Taguchi into the turnbuckle pad. Goto with a Spinning Wheel Kick. Kidd drills Taguchi with The BrainBuster. Kidd applies The Boston Crab. Makabe breaks the submission hold. Kidd ducks a clothesline from Makabe. Kidd slaps Makabe in the face. Kidd dropkicks Makabe to the floor. Kidd with forearm shivers. Taguchi with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Taguchi follows that with a Front Suplex. Taguchi drops Kidd with The Bomaye for a two count. Taguchi plants Kidd with The Dodon to pickup the victory.

Winner: Togi Makabe, Satoshi Kojima, and Ryusuke Taguchi via Pinfall

Second Match: Shingo Takagi & Bushi vs. Yoshi Hashi & Toru Yano

Takagi and Yano will start things off. Yano immediately runs into the turnbuckle pads. Takagi punches Yano in the back. Yano reverses out of the irish whip from Takagi. Takagi clotheslines the back of Yano’s neck. Takagi drops Yano with a shoulder tackle. Takagi talks smack to Yano. Takagi whips Yano across the ring. Yano is playing mind games with Takagi. Yano tags in Hashi. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Takagi backs Hashi into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Hashi avoids the knife edge chop. Hashi kicks Takagi in the gut. Hashi punches Takagi in the back. Hashi applies a side headlock. Hashi runs into Takagi. Takagi tells Hashi to bring it. Shoulder Block Exchange. Hashi with forearm shivers. Takagi with a double hand chop. Takagi sends Hashi to the corner. Hashi with a running knife edge chop. Hashi thrust kicks the midsection of Takagi. Hashi drops Takagi with a shoulder tackle. Hashi with a forearm smash. Hashi goes for a PowerBomb, but Takagi counters with a Back Body Drop. Takagi tells Hashi to get up. Yano stops Takagi in his tracks. The referee admonishes Yano.

Bushi kicks Hashi in the back. Takagi with a right jab. Takagi clotheslines Hashi. Takagi knocks Yano off the ring apron. Bushi is putting the boots to Hashi. On the outside, Takagi is choking Yano with his right knee. Takagi applies a front face lock. Bushi tags himself in. Bushi with a clubbing axe handle strikes. Bushi drops Hashi with a NeckBreaker for a two count. Bushi applies a rear chin lock. Bushi fish hooks Hashi. Bushi tags in Takagi. Bushi slams Hashi’s head on the blue turnbuckle pad. Takagi with clubbing shoulder blocks. Following a snap mare takeover, Takagi with two elbow drops. Takagi with a Senton Splash for a two count. Takagi applies a BodyScissor Hold. Takagi stomps on Hashi’s back. Takagi tags in Bushi. Bushi unloads three open hand chops. Hashi answers with a knife edge chop. Bushi kicks Hashi in the gut. Bushi punches Hashi in the back. Hashi goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Bushi lands back on his feet. Bushi with a forearm smash. Hashi creates distance with The Screw High Kick. Hashi tags in Yano.

Yano removes the turnbuckle pad. Yano ducks a clothesline from Bushi. Yano throws the turnbuckle pad at Bushi. Yano rolls Bushi over for a two count. Bushi kicks Yano in the gut. Yano pulls Bushi down to the mat. Yano starts whipping LIJ with the turnbuckle pad. The referee yells at Yano. Bushi side steps Yano into the exposed steel. Takagi with a corner clothesline. Bushi with a Rising Knee Strike. Takagi decks Yano with a back elbow smash. Takagi with a short-arm clothesline. Bushi connects with The BackStabber for a two count. Yano reverses out of the irish whip from Bushi. Bushi kicks Yano in the chest. Bushi goes for a sunset flip, but Yano stands still. Yano ducks a clothesline from Takagi. Bushi rolls Yano over for a two count. Bushi kicks Yano in the gut. Yano with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Yano with a double leg takedown. Yano catapults Bushi into the exposed steel. Yano goes for the low blow, but the referee gets in the way. Yano shoves Bushi towards the referee. Bushi rolls Yano over to pickup the victory.

Winner: Shingo Takagi & Bushi via Pinfall

Third Match: Minoru Suzuki & El Desperado vs. Yuji Nagata & Yuya Uemura

Suzuki and Nagata will start things off. Forearm Exchange. Running Boot Exchange. Nagata drops Suzuki with The Big Boot. Nagata tags in Uemura. Uemura knocks Desperado off the ring apron. Uemura repeatedly stomps on the left shoulder of Suzuki. Uemura with a forearm smash. Uemura is putting the boots to Suzuki’s chest. Suzuki is pissed. Uemura with forearm shivers. Uemura uppercuts Suzuki. Suzuki applies The Sleeper Hold. Desperado sends Uemura tumbling to the floor. Suzuki kicks Nagata off the ring apron. All hell starts breaking loose on the outside. Desperado slaps Uemura in the face. Suzuki drives his knee into the midsection of Nagata. Suzuki with a forearm smash. Suzuki whips Nagata into the steel barricade. Suzuki stomps on Nagata’s chest. Desperado is choking Uemura with his right knee. Suzuki wraps a cable chord around Nagata’s neck.

Suzuki Gun has complete control of the match. The referee admonishes Suzuki. Suzuki attacks the referee. Desperado blasts Uemura with a knife edge chop. Desperado rolls Uemura back into the ring. Suzuki stomps on Uemura’s chest. Following a snap mare takeover, Suzuki hits The PK. Suzuki tags in Desperado. Uemura is displaying his fighting spirit. Suzuki kicks Uemura in the face. Desperado bodyslams Uemura. Desperado rams his boot across Uemura’s face. Desperado drives his elbow into Uemura’s chest. Desperado applies a rear chin lock. Desperado transitions into the bow and arrow stretch. Suzuki applies The Heel Hook on the bottom rope. Desperado tags in Suzuki. Suzuki toys around with Uemura. Second Forearm Exchange. Suzuki whips Uemura across the ring. Uemura side steps The Big Boot. Suzuki kicks Uemura in the gut. Uemura dropkicks Suzuki. Uemura tags in Nagata.

Nagata unloads three mid-kicks. Nagata sends Suzuki to the corner. Nagata delivers The Helluva Kick. Nagata goes for The Exploder Suplex, but Suzuki counters with a short knee lift. Suzuki blasts Nagata with The PK. Suzuki kicks Nagata in the face. Third Forearm Exchange. Suzuki with Two HeadButts. Fourth Forearm Exchange. Suzuki ducks a clothesline from Nagata. Suzuki applies The Sleeper Hold. Suzuki goes for The Gotch Style PileDriver, but Nagata counters with The Exploder Suplex. Desperado and Uemura are tagged in. Desperado with a running knee lift. Desperado runs into Uemura. Uemura refuses to go down. Uemura with a forearm smash. Uemura ducks a clothesline from Desperado. Uemura uppercuts Desperado. Uemura drops Desperado with a shoulder tackle.

Desperado negates The Double OverHook Suplex. Desperado HeadButts Uemura. Uemura drives his knee into the midsection of Desperado. Desperado connects with The Knee Crusher. Desperado applies the single leg crab. Uemura grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Uemura reverses out of the irish whip from Desperado. Uemura with a Back Body Drop for a two count. Nagata sends Desperado to the corner. Nagata with The Helluva Kick. Uemura follows that with a running elbow smash. Uemura goes for The Double OverHook Suplex, but Suzuki counters with The Sleeper Hold. Nagata and Suzuki are brawling on the outside. Uemura rolls Desperado over for a two count. Uemura uppercuts Desperado. Uemura goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Desperado lands back on his feet. Desperado shoves down the referee. Desperado clocks Uemura with brass knuckles. Desperado plants Uemura with Pinche Loco to pickup the victory.

Winner: Minoru Suzuki & El Desperado via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Fourth Match: Hiroshi Tanahashi, Kota Ibushi, Hiroyoshi Tenzan, and Master Wato vs. Zack Sabre Jr, Taichi, Douki, and Yoshinobu Kanemaru In A 8-Man Tag Team Match

Team Golden Aces attacks Suzuki Gun before the bell rings. Ibushi whips Taichi into the steel barricade. Wato is choking Kanemaru with his boot. Wato punches Kanemaru in the back. Ibushi is choking Taichi with his right boot. Tanahashi applies a double wrist lock. Wato unloads four mid-kicks. Wato sends Kanemaru to the corner. Kanemaru launches Wato over the top rope. Wato with a forearm smash. Kanemaru avoids The SpringBoard European Uppercut. Kanemaru with a running boot into the midsection of Wato. Kanemaru dumps Wato out of the ring. Kanemaru dropkicks Wato off the ring apron. Wato teases a Suicide Dive. Douki attacks Wato from behind. Kanemaru stomps on Wato’s chest. Kanemaru slams Wato’s head on the blue turnbuckle pad. Kanemaru tags in Douki. Douki repeatedly stomps on Wato’s chest. Douki is choking Wato with his boot. Wato reverses out of the irish whip from Douki. Wato with a Leaping Side Kick. Wato tags in Tenzan.

Tenzan stomps on Douki’s chest. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle. Tenzan with a Falling HeadButt. Wato kicks Douki in the back. Tenzan with the lateral press for a two count. Tenzan is putting the boots to Douki. Tenzan drills Douki with The BrainBuster for a two count. Tenzan HeadButts Douki. Tenzan stomps on Douki’s back. Taichi kicks Tenzan in the back. The referee is distracted by Taichi. Douki starts choking Tenzan with the pipe. Sabre clears the ring. Sabre applies a front face lock. Sabre sends Ibushi crashing into the barricade. Douki rakes the eyes of Tenzan. Douki stomps on Tenzan’s back. Douki brings Tenzan to the blue corner. Douki repeatedly stomps on Tenzan’s chest. Douki tags in Taichi. Suzuki Gun are making the referee look bad breaking every rule right in front of him. Following a snap mare takeover, Taichi applies an illegal choke. Tanahashi and Ibushi are justifiably pissed. Taichi tags in Sabre. Sabre toys around with Tenzan. Tenzan headbutts the midsection of Sabre. Tenzan unloads Two Mongolian Chops. Sabre uppercuts Tenzan. Tenzan responds with a Spin Kick. Tenzan tags in Tanahashi.

Tanahashi with forearm shivers. Sabre reverses out of the irish whip from Tanahashi. Tanahashi drops Sabre with a Flying Forearm Smash. Tanahashi knocks Suzuki Gun off the apron. Tanahashi kicks Sabre in the gut. Tanahashi bodyslams Sabre. Tanahashi with a SomerSault Senton for a two count. Sabre denies The SlingBlade. Tanahashi dodges the over head wrist kick. Tanahashi goes for a Senton Splash, but Sabre ducks out of the way. Tanahashi avoids The PK. Tanahashi kicks Sabre in the gut. Tanahashi bodyslams Sabre. Tanahashi goes for a Leaping Elbow Drop, but Sabre counters with The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Tanahashi with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Ibushi and Taichi are tagged in. Big Boot Exchange. Hamstring Kick Exchange. Ibushi delivers his combination offense. Ibushi drops Taichi with a Mid-Kick. Ibushi follows that with The Standing MoonSault for a two count. Taichi side steps Ibushi into the turnbuckle pad. Ibushi dives over Taichi. Taichi with a Spinning Back Kick. Taichi with a Buzzsaw Kick. Pier Six Brawl on the outside. Taichi goes for The Last Ride, but Ibushi counters with a Hurricanrana.

Taichi with an Inside Out Lariat. Taichi tags in Douki. Douki with a corner clothesline. Douki goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Ibushi lands back on his feet. Ibushi applies a waist lock. Douki decks Ibushi with a back elbow smash. Douki thrust kicks the midsection of Ibushi. Douki with a knee lift. Douki with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Double Irish Whip. Douki with a running elbow smash. Sabre with a Running European Uppercut. Following a snap mare takeover, PK/Sliding Dropkick Combination. Douki lands The SpringBoard Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Douki connects with Day Break for a two count. Taichi kicks Tenzan in the gut. Taichi dumps Tenzan out of the ring. Douki goes for a WheelBarrow Suplex, but Ibushi blocks it. Douki uppercuts Ibushi. Ibushi answers with a Mid-Kick. Taichi and Sabre attacks Ibushi from behind. Sabre applies a front face lock. Sabre goes for The Zack Driver, but Tenzan counters with Two Mongolian Chops. Tanahashi kicks Kanemaru in the gut. Tanahashi whips Kanemaru into another mongolian chop from Tenzan. Wato with a SpringBoard European Uppercut. Douki grabs the microphone stand. Ibushi with a RoundHouse Kick. Ibushi plants Douki with The Kamigoye to pickup the victory.

Winner: Hiroshi Tanahashi, Kota Ibushi, Hiroyoshi Tenzan, and Master Wato via Pinfall

Fifth Match: Kazuchika Okada & SHO vs. Yujiro Takahashi & Gedo

Okada and Takahashi will start things off. Forearm Exchange. Okada drops Takahashi with The Big Boot. Okada tags in Sho. Sho knocks Gedo off the ring apron. Double Irish Whip. Takahashi side steps Sho into the turnbuckle pad. Takahashi ducks a clothesline from Okada. Takahashi with a Reverse DDT. Sho kicks Takahashi in the gut. Sho with forearm shivers. Gedo trips Sho from the outside. Gedo pulls Sho out of the ring. Gedo sends Sho back first into the steel barricade. Takahashi talks smack to Okada. Second Forearm Exchange. Takahashi thrust kicks the midsection of Okada. Takahashi whips Okada into the barricade. Following a snap mare takeover, Takahashi with a Leg Drop/Elbow Drop/Falling HeadButt Combination for a two count. Takahashi brings Sho to the blue corner. Takahashi tags in Gedo.

Bullet Club are cutting the ring in half. Gedo kicks Sho in the gut. Gedo rakes the eyes of Sho. Red Shoes admonishes Gedo. Takahashi removes the turnbuckle pad. Gedo slams Sho’s head on the exposed steel. Gedo taunts Okada. Gedo applies an illegal choke. Red Shoes is trying to calm down Okada. Gedo with the lateral press for a two count. Gedo argues with Red Shoes. Gedo stomps on Sho’s chest. Gedo slams Sho’s head on the exposed steel. Gedo tags in Takahashi. Takahashi with a BackBreaker. Sho with forearm shivers. Takahashi drives his knee into the midsection of Sho. Following a snap mare takeover, Takahashi with a Sliding Boot for a two count. Takahashi slams Sho’s head on the exposed steel. Takahashi tags in Gedo. Gedo stands on Sho’s neck. Gedo tells Okada to bring it. Gedo with another illegal choke. Gedo toys around with Sho. Sho is pissed. Sho with a forearm smash. Gedo rakes the eyes of Sho. Gedo with a running fist drop. Gedo applies a rear chin lock. Sho with elbows into the midsection of Gedo. Gedo tugs on Sho’s hair. Gedo with a southpaw haymaker. Sho reverses out of the irish whip from Gedo. Gedo kicks Sho in the face. Sho creates distance with a Jumping Knee Strike.

Sho tags in Okada. Okada with forearm shivers. Gedo reverses out of the irish whip from Okada. Okada scores the elbow knockdown. Okada plays to the crowd. Okada knocks Takahashi off the apron. Okada with a Leaping Back Elbow Smash. Okada with The DDT for a two count. Okada goes for The TombStone PileDriver, but Takahashi counters with The Big Boot. Gedo tags in Takahashi. Takahashi ducks a clothesline from Okada. Takahashi rakes the eyes of Okada. Takahashi delivers The Helluva Kick. Okada negates The Miami Shine. Okada applies The Money Clip. Takahashi starts biting Okada’s fingers. Takahashi goes for The Miami Shine, but Okada lands back on his feet. Okada uppercuts Takahashi. Takahashi clotheslines Okada for a two count. Okada negates Pimp Juice. Okada blocks The SuperKick. Okada hits The Reverse NeckBreaker. Okada tags in Sho. Sho with a corner clothesline. Sho with combination kicks. Takahashi denies The SuperKick. Takahashi sends Sho face first into the canvas. Sho dodges The Sliding Boot. Standing Switch Exchange. Takahashi goes for The Reverse DDT, but Sho counters with a Vertical Suplex. Gedo attacks So from behind. Okada uppercuts Gedo. Double Irish Whip. Okada with a running elbow smash. Sho with a corner clothesline. Okada follows that with The Big Boot. Sho connects with The Spear for a two count. Sho applies The Kimura Lock. Red Shoes is distracted by Gedo. Jado blasts Sho with the kendo stick. Takahashi plants Sho with Pimp Juice to pickup the victory.

Winner: Yujiro Takahashi & Gedo via Pinfall

Sixth Match: EVIL, Dick Togo, and Taiji Ishimori vs. Tetsuya Naito, Hiromu Takahashi, and Sanada In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Ishimori and Takahashi will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Ishimori kicks Takahashi in the gut. Ishimori whips Takahashi across the ring. Takahashi avoids the trip. Short-Arm Reversal by Ishimori. Takahashi with a forearm smash. Takahashi kicks the middle rope into Ishimori’s face. Takahashi ducks a clothesline from Ishimori. Ishimori denies The Running Hurricanrana. Ishimori goes for a PowerBomb, but Takahashi lands back on his feet. Ishimori ducks a clothesline from Takahashi. Ishimori with a Tilt-A-Whirl Arm-Breaker. Takahashi is favoring his left shoulder. Sanada tags himself in. Takahashi is riving in pain. Ishimori attacks Sanada from behind. Ishimori with a forearm smash. Ishimori tags in Togo. Togo with a straight right hand. Double Irish Whip. Sanada dives over Togo. Ishimori applies The Full Nelson Lock. Sanada with a Back Body Drop. Ishimori rakes the eyes of Sanada. Ishimori inadvertently dropkicks Togo to the floor. Sanada dumps Ishimori out of the ring. Sanada with a SlingShot Pescado. Sanada stares at EVIL. Sanada rolls Togo back into the ring.

Togo avoids The Missile Dropkick. Sanada blocks a boot from Togo. Sanada with a single leg takedown. EVIL negates The Paradise Lock. EVIL knocks Naito off the ring apron. Togo is choking Sanada with his boot. EVIL and Naito are brawling on the outside. Togo rams Sanada’s face across the top strand. Following a snap mare takeover, Togo with a running fist drop for a one count. Togo applies a rear chin lock. Togo rams his boot across Sanada’s face. Sanada goes for a sunset flip, but Togo counters with a basement haymaker. Togo slams Sanada’s head on the exposed steel. Togo tags in EVIL. EVIL applies a wrist lock. EVIL repeatedly whips Sanada into the exposed steel. EVIL stomps on Sanada’s chest. EVIL tags in Ishimori. Ishimori with four haymakers. Sanada with forearm shivers. Ishimori drives his knee into the midsection of Sanada. Following a snap mare takeover, Ishimori cranks on Sanada’s neck for a two count. Ishimori with a straight right hand. Sanada reverses out of the irish whip from Ishimori. Ishimori goes for a HandSpring Back Elbow Smash, but Sanada blocks it.

Sanada goes for a Release German Suplex, but Ishimori lands back on his feet. Sanada dropkicks the left knee of Ishimori. EVIL and Naito are tagged in. Forearm Exchange. Togo kicks Naito in the back. EVIL kicks Naito in the gut. Double Irish Whip. Naito side steps EVIL into the turnbuckle pad. Naito with a Running Hurricanrana to Togo. Naito with a deep arm-drag. Naito with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Naito follows that with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Naito with a corner dropkick. Naito ignores Red Shoes. Naito repeatedly stomps on EVIL’s chest. Naito shoves down Red Shoes. Naito is choking EVIL with his boot. Naito puts EVIL on the top turnbuckle. EVIL with the back door escape. EVIL dumps Naito face first on the top turnbuckle. EVIL with a Release German Suplex. EVIL tags in Ishimori. Bullet Club are ganging up on Naito. Double Irish Whip. Ishimori with a Corner Meteora.

Togo with a leaping back elbow smash. EVIL follows that with a corner clothesline. Ishimori with The SpringBoard Seated Senton for a two count. Naito denies The Cipher Utaki. Ishimori with clubbing blows to Naito’s back. Ishimori drives his knee into the midsection of Naito. Naito drop toe holds Ishimori into basement dropkick from Sanada. Togo ducks a clothesline from Sanada. Sanada applies Skull End. EVIL clotheslines Sanada. EVIL thrust kicks the midsection of Naito. EVIL whips Naito across the ring. Naito drops EVIL with a Flying Forearm Smash. Naito tags in Takahashi. Ishimori fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Ishimori drives Takahashi shoulder first into the exposed steel. Ishimori nails Takahashi with The Pump Kick. Takahashi with forearm shivers. Ishimori ducks a clothesline from Takahashi. Ishimori connects with The BackStabber. Ishimori repeatedly stomps on the left shoulder of Takahashi. Ishimori makes Takahashi tap out to The YES Lock!

Winner: EVIL, Dick Togo, and Taiji Ishimori via Submission

Checkout Episode 215 of The Hoots Podcast