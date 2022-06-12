NWA Alwayz Ready Results 6/11/22

Knoxville Convention Center

Knoxville, Tennessee

Commentary Team: (Joe Galli, Velvet Sky and Tim Storm)

Pre-Show Match: The Mortons vs. The Ill Begotten vs. AJ Cazana & Anthony Andrews w/Joe Cazana In A Triple Threat Match

Alex Taylor, Kerry Morton and AJ Cazana will start things off. Toe Kick. Taylor and Cazana gangs up on Kerry. Taylor with a straight right hand. Cazana kicks Taylor in the gut. Cazana bodyslams Taylor. Kerry is throwing haymakers at Cazana. Cazana drives Kerry back first into the turnbuckles. Cazana with a gut punch. Kerry punches Andrews in the corner. Cazana catches Kerry in mid-air. Cazana Powerslams Kerry for a two count. Taylor begs for mercy. Taylor nails Cazana with a throat thrust. Taylor tags in Plunkett. Plunkett with a running forearm smash. Taylor with a Corner Dropkick. Plunkett punches Cazana in the back. Kerry unloads a flurry of strikes. Cazana tags in Andrews. Andrews kicks Plunkett in the face. Kerry tags in Ricky. Andrews kicks Ricky in the gut. Andrews sends Ricky to the corner. Ricky side steps Andrews into the turnbuckles. Kerry with The Flying Crossbody Block. Double Cover for a two count.

Ricky applies a side headlock. Ricky with a Headscissors/Side Headlock Takeover Combination. Ricky tags in Kerry. Ricky whips Andrews across the ring. Double Elbow Knockdown. Kerry with The Monkey Flip to Plunkett. Kerry plays to the crowd. Kerry sends Plunkett to the corner. Taylor runs interference. Plunkett catapults Kerry into an Apron Enzuigiri from Taylor. Taylor and Cazana are tagged in. Taylor is throwing haymakers at Cazana. Taylor applies a side headlock. Cazana dumps Taylor out of the ring. Cazana repeatedly stomps on Kerry’s chest. Cazana is choking Kerry with his boot. Cazana punches Kerry in the back. Taylor tosses Cazana out of the ring. Taylor with two haymakers. Cazana tags in Andrews. Andrews with a forearm smash. Andrews bodyslams Taylor. Andrews applies a rear chin lock. Andrews punches Taylor in the gut. Kerry with two haymakers. Andrews drives Kerry back first into the turnbuckles.

Andrews with the irish whip. Andrews with a corner clothesline. Andrews tags in Cazana. Cazana with a shoulder block. The referee tells Andrews to get out of the ring. Plunkett clotheslines Kerry. Cazana bodyslams Plunkett on top of Kerry. Cazana goes into the lateral press for a two count. Cazana tags in Andrews. Cazana punches Plunkett in the back. The referee is losing control of this match. Kerry starts displaying his fighting spirit. Short-Arm Reversal by Kerry. Plunkett tags in Taylor. Andrews with The Uranage Slam. Taylor breaks up the cover. Taylor drives his knee into the midsection of Kerry. Cazana tags himself in. Taylor sends Kerry to the corner. Kerry avoids the running elbow smash. Kerry tags in Ricky. Ricky with rapid fire haymakers. Andrews kicks Ricky in the gut. Cazana inadvertently punches Andrews. Deals trips Cazana from the outside. Plunkett dumps Cazana out of the ring. Deals and Joe Cazana are brawling on the floor. All hell is breaking loose in Knoxville. Kerry delivers The Kiss It Goodbye. The Mortons connects with The Double Dropkick to pickup the victory.

Winner: The Mortons via Pinfall

First Match: Trevor Murdoch vs. Aron Stevens

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Stevens backs Murdoch into the turnbuckles. Murdoch ducks under a back elbow from Stevens. Murdoch with a straight right hand. Strong lockup. Stevens backs Murdoch into the ropes. Misfired Clotheslines. Murdoch punches Stevens. Back to the collar and elbow tie up. Murdoch applies a side headlock. Stevens whips Murdoch across the ring. Murdoch drops Stevens with a shoulder tackle for a one count. Stevens with a leg sweep for a one count. Stevens grabs a side headlock. Stevens with a double leg takedown. Murdoch uses his feet to create separation. Murdoch levels Stevens with The Big Boot. Murdoch continues to dish out transitional haymakers. Murdoch with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count.

Murdoch with clubbing crossfaces. Stevens rolls out to the ring apron. Stevens slams Murdoch’s head on the top rope. Stevens slips off the top turnbuckle. Murdoch repeatedly stomps on Stevens back, chest and right hamstring. Stevens fights from underneath. Murdoch with a hip smash. Murdoch goes for a Bodyslam, but Stevens lands back on his feet. Stevens clotheslines Murdoch. Stevens with a Side Russian Leg Sweep. Stevens with two falling sledges. Stevens follows that with The Elbow Of Disdain for a two count. Murdoch reverses out of the irish whip from Stevens. Stevens kicks Murdoch in the face. Murdoch dodges The Discus Lariat. Murdoch with The SitOut SpineBuster. Murdoch connects with The Flying Bulldog to pickup the victory.

Winner: Trevor Murdoch via Pinfall

Second Match: The Hex (c) via Pretty Empowered For The NWA World Women’s Tag Team Championship

Allysin Kay and Kenzie Paige will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Kay applies a hammerlock. Kay grabs a side headlock. Kay with a side headlock takeover. Paige transitions into a top wrist lock. Kay goes back to the side headlock. Belle tags herself in. Belle punches Paige in the back. Belle applies a side headlock. Belle with a side headlock takeover. Belle backs Paige into the turnbuckles. Belle tags in Kay. Belle with a running forearm smash. Belle with a Running Hip Attack. Kay follows that with a Running Boot for a two count. Kay ducks a clothesline from Paige. Paige tags in Envy. Kay with a drop toe hold. Kay applies a side headlock. Kay fish hooks Envy. Kay applies a rear chin lock. Kay sends Envy face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Kay tags in Belle. Following a snap mare takeover, Belle with a Running BlockBuster. Kay with a Senton Splash. Belle follows that with The PK for a two count.

Pretty Empowered regroups on the outside. Belle with a Flying Double Clothesline off the ring apron. Kay ascends to the top turnbuckle. Envy attacks Kay from behind. Envy PowerBombs Kay for a two count. Envy drags Kay to the corner. Envy repeatedly stomps on the midsection of Kay. Envy tags in Paige. Paige repeatedly stomps on Kay’s chest. Paige punches Kay in the back and chest. Kay denies The Vertical Suplex. Kay rocks Paige with a forearm smash. Envy kicks the right hamstring of Kay. Paige SuperKicks Kay for a two count. Paige applies a front face lock. Paige with clubbing blows to Kay’s back. Paige continues to stomp on Kay’s chest. Paige stops Kay in her tracks. Kay rolls Paige over for a two count. Paige with a forearm smash. Paige tags in Envy.

Kay with a Double Vertical Suplex. Kay tags in Belle. Belle with a series clotheslines. Belle with The Rolling Elbow. Kay follows that with The Back Drop Driver. Belle drops Envy with The Reverse STO for a two count. Envy denies The Pedigree. Envy drives her knee into the midsection of Belle. Paige SuperKicks Belle. Envy drops Belle with The Cutter for a two count. Kay with a Big Boot to Paige. The referee is losing control of the match. Kay goes for The AK-47, but Paige gets in the way. Kay dumps Paige out of the ring. Assisted CodeBreaker. Kay with a Belly to Back Suplex. Belle hooks the outside leg for a two count. Paige tosses Kay out of the ring. Paige with The Rolling Elbow. Paige lands The Suicide Dive. Envy grabs one of the tag team titles. Envy delivers the low blow behind the referee’s back. Envy connects with The Overdrive to pickup the victory.

Winner: New NWA World Women’s Tag Team Champions, Pretty Empowered via Pinfall

Third Match: Homicide (c) vs. PJ Hawx For The NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Hawx drop steps into a side headlock. Side Headlock Takeover/Headscissors Escape Exchange. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Hawx poses for the crowd. Back to the collar and elbow tie up. Following snap mare takeover, Homicide goes for a rear chin lock, Hawx counters with a wrist lock. Hawx transitions into The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Homicide with another snap mare takedown. Homicide avoids Hawx’s grappling routine. Hawx with two waist lock takedowns. Hawx applies a front face lock. Homicide transitions into a side headlock. Hawx whips Homicide across the ring. Homicide drops Hawx with a shoulder tackle. Hawx drops down on the canvas. Hawx goes for a Hip Toss, but Homicide counters with the backslide cover for a two count. Hawx with an inside cradle for a two count. Hawx ducks a clothesline from Homicide. Hawx with The Sunset Flip for a two count. Hawx with a deep arm-drag. Hawx applies an arm-bar. Homicide backs Hawx into the turnbuckles. Standing Switch Exchange.

Hawx with a waist lock takedown. Hawx applies a front face lock. Homicide with two sharp elbow strikes. Homicide sends Hawx chest first into the turnbuckles. Homicide with a Side Russian Leg Sweep for a one count. Following a snap mare takeover, Homicide kicks Hawx in the back. Homicide with a BackBreaker for a two count. Homicide bodyslams Hawx for a two count. Hawx with heavy bodyshots. Hawx goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Homicide blocks it. Homicide with a shoulder block. Homicide drops Hawx with The DDT for a tw count. Short-Arm Reversal by Hawx. Hawx applies The Sleeper Hold. Homicide with a single leg takedown. Homicide applies The STF. Hawx grapevines the legs of Homicide. Homicide grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Homicide dumps Hawx face first on the top rope. Homicide rolls Hawx over for a two count. Hawx with heavy bodyshots. Homicide nails Hawx with a throat thrust. Homicide applies The Butterfly Lock. Homicide rolls Hawx over for a two count.

Hawx with Two GutWrench Suplex’s. Hawx is throwing haymakers at Homicide. Hawx repeatedly whips Homicide into the turnbuckles. Homicide reverses out of the irish whip from Hawx. Hawx side steps Homicide into the turnbuckles. Hawx with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex for a two count. Hawx goes back to the front face lock. Hawx backs Homicide into the turnbuckles. Hawx with two haymakers. Homicide side steps Hawx into the turnbuckles. Homicide slaps Hawx in the chest. Hawx denies The Avalanche Koji Cutter. Hawx hits The Fisherman’s Suplex for a two count. Hawx puts Homicide on the top turnbuckle. Hawx delivers The SuperPlex for a two count. Homicide dodges The Leg Lariat. Homicide connects with The Koji Cutter for a two count. Homicide sends Hawx to the corner. Hawx with The Flying Crossbody Block for a two count. Homicide ducks a clothesline from Hawx. Homicide connects with The Cop Killer to pickup the victory. After the match, The Fixers gangs up on Homicide and Hawx Aerie. The Mortons storms into the ring to make the save.

Winner: Still NWA World Junior Heavyweight Champion, Homicide via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Homicide (c) vs. Colby Corino To Retain The NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship

Corino attacks Homicide before the bell rings. All hell is breaking loose in Knoxville. Corino with forearm shivers. Corino uppercuts Homicide. Homicide slaps Corino in the chest. Homicide is throwing haymakers at Corino. Homicide sends Corino to the corner. Homicide gives Corino the middle finger salute. Corino side steps Homicide into the turnbuckles. Corino with The SpringBoard Forearm. Corino is raining down haymakers. Corino repeatedly stomps on Homicide’s chest. Corino with a knife edge chop. Corino slams Homicide’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Corino with a blistering chop. Homicide talks smack to Corino. Corino with a shoulder block. Corino drops Homicide with a Spinning Enzuigiri. Corino whips Homicide across the ring. Corino with The CodeBreaker. Homicide denies The Vertical Suplex. Homicide pulls Corino out to the ring apron.

Forearm Exchange. Corino denies The PileDriver. Corino clotheslines Homicide on the floor. Corino lands The Suicide Dive. Corino poses for the crowd. Corino rolls Homicide back into the ring. Corino wastes time gloating on the apron. Homicide dumps Corino out of the ring. Homicide goes for a Vertical Suplex near the announce table, but Corino blocks it. Homicide uppercuts Corino. Homicide punches Corino. Corino dumps Homicide face first on the apron. Corino rocks Homicide with a forearm smash. Corino with a knife edge chop. Homicide whips Corino into the steel barricade. Corino punches Homicide. Homicide with a Back Body Drop on the stage. The referee tells Homicide to get Corino back in the ring.

Homicide sends Corino face first into the steel ring steps. Homicide rolls Corino back into the ring. Homicide hooks the inside leg for a two count. Corino denies The Three Amigos. Corino with Two NeckBreakers for a two count. Corino punches Homicide in the back. Homicide denies The Hangman’s NeckBreaker. Homicide rolls Corino over for a one count. Homicide with a knife edge chop. Corino denies The Cop Killer. Homicide ducks a clothesline from Corino. Homicide connects with The Cop Killer for a two count. Homicide argues with the referee. Corino struggles to get back on his feet. Corino SuperKicks Homicide. Corino with a Pump Knee Strike. Homicide with an Inside Out Lariat. Homicide plants Corino with The Gedo Clutch to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still NWA World Junior Heavyweight Champion, Homicide via Pinfall

Fifth Match: Taya Valkyrie vs. Natalia Markova w/Taryn Terrell

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Valkyrie with a waist lock takedown. Valkyrie applies a front face lock. Second Wrist Lock Exchange. Valkyrie punches Markova in the chest. Valkyrie kicks Markova in the gut. Valkyrie whips Markova across the ring. Valkyrie with two running elbow smashes. Markova side steps Valkyrie into the ropes. Markova goes for a Hip Toss, but Valkyrie counters with a deep arm-drag. Markova side steps Valkyrie into the turnbuckles. Valkyrie kicks Markova in the face. Valkyrie ducks a clothesline from Markova. Valkyrie with a Running Crossbody Block for a two count. Markova kicks the left hamstring of Valkyrie. Valkyrie with forearm shivers. Valkyrie slaps Markova in the chest. Following a snap mare takeover, Terrell trips Valkyrie from the outside. Markova with The Roundhouse Kick. Markova with a running shoulder block. Markova is choking Valkyrie with her boot. Markova uses the middle rope as a weapon.

Markova slaps Valkyrie in the ass. Valkyrie kicks Markova in the gut. Valkyrie with a GutBuster. Valkyrie gives Markova a spanking. Markova ducks a clothesline from Valkyrie. Markova with three overhand chops. Markova sends Valkyrie to the corner. Valkyrie avoids The Beautiful Destruction. Markova kicks Valkyrie in the face. Markova with The Spinning X-Factor. Markova applies a rear chin lock. Valkyrie sends Markova back first into the canvas. Valkyrie is lighting up Markova’s chest. Valkyrie with a Spinning Back Kick. Valkyrie thrust kicks the midsection of Markova. Valkyrie with a knee lift. Valkyrie teep kicks Markova into the ropes. Valkyrie with an Inside Out Lariat for a two count. Valkyrie sends Markova to the corner. Valkyrie with a running forearm smash.

Valkyrie kicks Markova in the back. Valkyrie hits The Sliding German Suplex. Valkyrie gets distracted by Terrell. Markova with The Baseball Slide Dropkick. Terrell poses on the apron. Markova lands The Suicide Dive. Markova tells Terrell to calm down. Valkyrie makes Markova do the split on the apron. Terrell backs away from Valkyrie. Valkyrie hooks the outside leg for a two count. Markova avoids The Foot Stomp. Valkyrie with a drop toe hold. Valkyrie grapevines the legs of Markova. Valkyrie with The Grapevine Stomp for a two count. Markova reverses out of the irish whip from Valkyrie. Valkyrie dodges The Beautiful Destruction. Valkyrie uppercuts Markova. Valkyrie with a corner clothesline. Valkyrie sweeps out the legs of Markova. Valkyrie with a Running Hip Attack. Valkyrie with The Shotgun Meteora. Valkyrie connects with The Road To Valhalla, but the referee was distracted by Terrell. Markova plants Valkyrie with The Beautiful Destruction to pickup the victory.

Winner: Natalia Markova via Pinfall

Sixth Match: Jax Dane (c) vs. Chris Adonis For The NWA National Heavyweight Championship

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Adonis backs Dane into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Strong lockup. Stalemate in the corner. Adonis outpowers Dane. Dane gets flustered in the corner. Dane signals for the test of strength. Dane kicks Adonis in the gut. Dane with a deep arm-drag. Adonis shoves Dane. Greco Roman Knuckle Lock. Adonis with a deep arm-drag. Adonis taunts Dane. Dane with a toe kick. Dane applies a side headlock. Adonis whips Dane across the ring. Dane drops Adonis with a shoulder tackle. Dane poses for the crowd. Dane avoids The Master Lock. Dane regains his composure on the outside. Dane flings a chair into the ring. Will Dane accept The Master Lock Challenge? Dane slowly walks back into the ring. Dane sits on the chair. Adonis applies The Master Lock. Dane delivers the low blow behind the referee’s back. Dane levels Adonis with The Body Avalanche. Dane repeatedly stomps on Adonis chest. Dane punches Adonis in the back.

Dane kicks Adonis in the gut. Dane with a straight right hand. Dane with clubbing headbutts in the corner. Dane sends Adonis to the corner. Dane scores the elbow knockdown. Dane applies The Master Lock. Adonis refuses to quit. Adonis decks Dane with a back elbow smash. Adonis unloads three knife edge chops. Dane reverses out of the irish whip from Adonis. Adonis with a flying shoulder tackle. Adonis with a knife edge chop. Adonis sends Dane to the corner. Dane with a back elbow smash. Adonis hits The SitOut SpineBuster for a two count. Adonis goes back to The Master Lock. Adonis sends Dane tumbling to the floor. Adonis reapplies The Master Lock. Dane repeatedly drives Adonis back first into the steel ring post. Dane slams the left hand of Adonis on the ring apron. Dane applies a wrist lock. Dane rolls Adonis back into the ring. Adonis ducks a clothesline from Dane. Dane denies The Master Lock. Dane rolls Adonis over to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still NWA National Heavyweight Champion, Jax Dane via Pinfall

Seventh Match: Thomas Latimer vs. Cyon w/Austin Idol

Cyon applies a rear chin lock. Latimer gets back to a vertical base. Latimer with elbows into the midsection of Cyon. Cyon pulls Latimer down to the mat. Cyon dumps Latimer out of the ring. Latimer with forearm shivers. Cyon ducks a clothesline from Latimer. Cyon with a Belly to Back Suplex on the ring apron. Cyon stands on Latimer’s face. Cyon poses for the crowd. Cyon bodyslams Latimer. Cyon talks smack to Latimer. Cyon with another Bodyslam. Cyon bickers with the referee. Cyon goes for a Flying Sledge, but Latimer gets his feet up in the air. Latimer avoids the elbow drop. Latimer decks Cyon with a back elbow smash. Latimer with two clotheslines. Latimer with a running elbow smash. Latimer follows that with a corner clothesline.

Latimer sends Cyon to the corner. Latimer with a Spinning Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Cyon exits the ring. Latimer rolls Cyon back into the ring. Cyon with The Slingshot Pescado. Cyon rolls Latimer back into the ring. Cyon hooks the outside leg for a two count. Latimer fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Latimer goes for a PowerBomb, but Cyon counters with The Hitodenashi Driver for a two count. Cyon talks strategy with Idol. Cyon toys around with Latimer. Cyon with clubbing mid-kicks. Cyon tugs on Latimer’s hair. Cyon continues to run his mouth. Cyon with another Mid-Kick. Latimer with a forearm smash. Cyon kicks Latimer in the face. Latimer ducks a clothesline from Cyon. Latimer connects with The Brighter Side Of Suffering to pickup the victory.

Winner: Thomas Latimer via Pinfall

Eight Match: Tyrus (c) w/BLK Jeez vs. Matthew Mims For The NWA Worlds Television Championship

Mims drives Tyrus back first into the turnbuckles. Mims with clubbing shoulder blocks. Mims tees off on Tyrus. Mims is raining down haymakers in the corner. Mims repeatedly stomps on Tyrus chest. The referee admonishes Mims. Mims with a shoulder block. Mims transitions into a corner mount. Tyrus shoves Mims into the canvas. Mims side steps Tyrus into the turnbuckles. Mims with forearm shivers across the back of Tyrus. Mims with another corner mount. Tyrus regroups in the corner. Tyrus kicks Mims in the gut. Tyrus with a gut punch. Mims attacks the midsection of Tyrus. Tyrus shoves Mims into the ropes. Mims ducks a clothesline from Tyrus. Tyrus denies The Big Strong Slam. Tyrus avoids the low bridge from Mims. Tyrus pulls Mims out of the ring. Mims bites the forehead of Tyrus. Tyrus sends Mims face first into the steel ring post.

Tyrus with clubbing blows to Mims back. Tyrus rolls Mims back into the ring. Tyrus works on the right shoulder of Mims. Tyrus stands on Mims back. Tyrus stomps on Mims back. Tyrus sends Mims shoulder first into the steel ring post. Tyrus levels Mims with The Body Avalanche. Tyrus bodyslams Mims. Tyrus with The Elbow Drop for a two count. Tyrus chokes Mims with the medical tape. Tyrus applies a nerve hold. Mims with heavy bodyshots. Mims is trying to outpower Tyrus. Tyrus kicks Mims in the gut. Mims with two headbutts. Mims bodyslams Tyrus. Mims hits The Big Splash for a two count. The referee gets distracted by Jeez. Tyrus inadvertently knocks Jeez off the apron. Mims ducks a clothesline from Tyrus. Mims drops Tyrus with a leaping shoulder tackle. Mims have dislocated his left shoulder. Tyrus toys around with Mims. Mims runs Tyrus into the turnbuckles. Mims is throwing haymakers at Tyrus. Tyrus hyperextends the left shoulder of Mims. Tyrus taunts Mims. Mims gives Tyrus the middle finger. Tyrus connects with The Heart Punch to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still NWA Worlds Television Champion, Tyrus via Pinfall

Ninth Match: La Rebellion (c) vs. The Commonwealth Connection For The NWA World Tag Team Championship

Mecha Wolf and Douglas Williams will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wolf backs Williams into the turnbuckles. Wolf howls for the crowd. Strong lockup. Stalemate in the corner. Williams taunts Wolf. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wolf applies a side headlock. Williams whips Wolf across the ring. Wolf drops Williams with a shoulder tackle. Williams drops down on the canvas. Wolf ducks a clothesline from Williams. Wolf dropkicks Williams. Williams decks Wolf with a back elbow smash. Williams ducks a clothesline from Wolf. Williams with a flying european uppercut. Side Headlock Takeover/Headscissors Escape Exchange. Leg Sweep Exchange. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Smith and Bestia are tagged in. Smith kicks Bestia in the gut. Smith with two forearm smashes. Smith whips Bestia across the ring. Bestia ducks a clothesline from Smith. Bestia kicks Smith in the gut. Bestia with clubbing hamstring kicks. Bestia with a Headscissors Takeover. Bestia dropkicks Smith. Bestia tags in Wolf.

Double SuperKick. La Rebellion with Two Corner Clothesline. Wolf with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Bestia with The Missile Dropkick. Wolf goes into the cover for a one count. Wolf applies a wrist lock. Wolf tags in Besita. Bestia kicks the left shoulder of Smith. Bestia with clubbing blows to Smith’s back. Bestia applies a side headlock. Smith with a Belly to Back Suplex. Smith tags in Williams. Williams with two uppercuts. Williams punches Bestia in the jaw. Williams tags in Smith. Williams knocks Wolf off the ring apron. Assisted Delayed Vertical Suplex for a two count. Smith stands on the left shoulder of Bestia. Bestia with heavy bodyshots. Smith punches Bestia in the back. Smith bodyslams Bestia. Smith stares at Wolf. Smith with The Release Butterfly Suplex for a two count. Smith applies a rear chin lock. Smith tags in Williams. Williams kicks Bestia in the gut. Williams uppercuts Bestia. Williams with a double leg takedown. Williams grapevines the legs of Bestia. Williams with a Northern Lights Suplex into the ropes. Williams hooks the outside leg for a two count.

Williams applies a front face lock. Bestia with heavy bodyshots. Williams drives his knee into the midsection of Bestia. Williams tags in Smith. Smith kicks Bestia in the gut. Smith whips Bestia into the turnbuckles. Smith puts Bestia on the top turnbuckle. Bestia denies The SuperPlex. Bestia kicks Smith in the face. Bestia drops Smith with The Tornado DDT. Wolf and Williams are tagged in. Wolf ducks a clothesline from Williams. Wolf with a flying forearm smash. Wolf with a corner clothesline. Wolf follows that with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Wolf with a Cartwheel Basement Dropkick. Wolf drops Williams with The SpringBoard Forearm Smash. Wolf tags in Bestia. La Rebellion gangs up on Williams. La Rebellion hits The Mark Of The Beast for a two count. Double Irish Whip. Williams launches Wolf over the top rope. Williams decks Bestia with a back elbow smash. Williams rocks Wolf with a forearm smash. Williams side steps Bestia into the turnbuckles. Smith with a corner clothesline. Williams with a running elbow smash. Smith Powerslams Bestia. Assisted Senton Splash for a two count. Bestia attacks the midsection of Williams. Williams drives Bestia sternum first into the turnbuckles. Williams uppercuts Bestia.

Wolf attacks Williams from behind. La Rebellion with a PowerBomb/ Missile Dropkick Combination for a one count. Smith kicks Wolf in the gut. Bestia reverses out of the irish whip from Smith. Wolf with an Apron Enzuigiri. Bestia kicks the left hamstring of Smith. Bestia tags in Wolf. Double Pump Knee Strike to Smith. Wolf slams Williams head on the top turnbuckle pad. Wolf tags in Bestia. MuscleBuster/450 Splash Combination. Wolf lands The Suicide Dive. Bestia hooks the outside leg for a two count. Smith drops Bestia with The Big Boot. Wolf with The Running Knee. Williams responds with The Exploder Suplex. Bestia SuperKicks Williams. Forearm Exchange. Bestia with a Spinning Back Kick. Williams reverses out of the irish whip from Bestia. Smith PowerBombs Bestia. Smith with The Big Boot. Williams goes for a German Suplex. but Bestia counters with The Victory Roll for a two count. Commonwealth Connections tees off on Bestia. Double Shoulder Tackle to Wolf. Bestia kicks Williams in the face. Williams is busted open. Williams uppercuts Bestia. Smith kicks Wolf off the apron. Williams with The Avalanche Exploder Suplex. Commonwealth Connection plants Bestia with their Diving HeadButt/Jackknife Hold Combination to pickup the victory.

Winner: New NWA World Tag Team Champions, The Commonwealth Connection via Pinfall

Tenth Match: Kamille (c) vs. Kilynn King For The NWA World Women’s Championship

Bully Ray joins the commentary team for this match. Kamille wants King to shake her hand. Shoulder Block Exchange. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. King backs Kamille into the ropes. Kamille turns King over. King has the leverage advantage. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Kamille signals for the test of strength. King does a nice job keeping her shoulder off the mat. King regains the leverage advantage. King with a monkey flip for a one count. Kamille kicks out of multiple pinning predicaments. Kamille kicks King in the gut. King reverses out of the irish whip from Kamille. King with a drop toe hold. Second Shoulder Block Exchange. King with The Oklahoma Roll for a two count. King blocks a boot from Kamille. King with a forearm smash. King fights out of the fireman’s carry position. King kicks Kamille in the gut. Kamille avoids The Shining Wizard. Kamille catches King in mid-air. Kamille with The Fallaway Slam. King rises back on her feet. King with a toe kick. King punches Kamille in the back. King with The Delayed Vertical Suplex for a two count.

Kamile clotheslines King. Kamille kicks King in the face. Kamille puts her knee on the back of King’s neck. Kamille nails King with a double throat thrust. Kamille repeatedly stomps on King’s chest. Kamille is choking King with her boot. Kamille with a GutWrench Suplex for a two count. Kamille repeatedly slams King’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Kamille applies the cravate. Kamille applies a rear chin lock. King repeatedly slaps Kamille in the ribs. Kamille drops King with The Spinning Heel Kick for a two count. Kamille with three uppercuts for a two count. King with a shoulder block. Kamille denies The Sunset Flip. King with a Spinning Back Kick. King launches Kamille over the top rope. Kamille slides under King. Kamille with The Pump Kick for a two count. Kamille slams King’s head on another turnbuckle pad. Kamille continues to stomp on King’s chest. Kamille wraps the left shoulder of King around the steel ring post. King pulls Kamille’s shoulder into the ring post. King with a Wrecking Ball Dropkick. King with a knife edge chop. King punches Kamille in the back. King resets the referee’s ten count. Kamille sends King face first into the steel ring steps. Kamille rolls King back into the ring. Kamille drops King with The Running Leg Lariat for a two count. Kamille sends King to the corner. Kamille levels King with Two Body Avalanches. King delivers The Missile Dropkick. King unloads a series of overhand chops. King clotheslines Kamille. King with two running elbow smashes. Standing Switch Exchange.

King side steps Kamille into the ropes. King with a Release German Suplex for a two count. Chop Exchange. Forearm Exchange. King drives her knee into the midsection of Kamille. King with a nasty knee lift. King hits The Air Plane Spin. King tells Kamille to bring it. King ducks a clothesline from Kamille. King with The Roundhouse Kick for a two count. King hooks the outside leg for a two count. King drags Kamille to the corner. Kamille gets King tied up in the tree of woe. Kamille repeatedly stomps on King’s chest. Kamille applies The Torture Rack. Kamille with The Spinning Rack Bomb for a two count. King buries her knee into the midsection of Kamille. King avoids The Spear. King with The Twisting Vertical Suplex for a two count. King goes for The Excalibuster, but Kamille lands back on her feet. Kamille sends King face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Kamille Powerslams King for a one count. King decks Kamlle with a JawBreaker. King hits The Kingdom’s Fall. King lands The Frog Splash for a two count. Kamille connects with The Spear to pickup the victory. After the match, Max The Impaler tried to attack Kamille but she was held back by the NWA Security Team.

Winner: Still NWA World Women’s Champion, Kamille via Pinfall

– Matt Cardona had to relinquish the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship.

Eleventh Match: Nick Aldis vs. Trevor Murdoch vs. Thomas Latimer vs. Samuel Shaw In A Fatal Four Way For The NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship

A pier six brawl ensues after the bell rings. Aldis dumps Shaw out of the ring. Shaw slams Aldis head on the ring apron. Murdoch is brawling with Latimer. Murdoch kicks Latimer in the face. Murdoch with a Running Lariat into a row of chairs. Aldis dumps Shaw over the steel barricade. Aldis kicks Murdoch in the gut. Haymaker Exchange. Double Toe Kick. Aldis hammers down on the back of Murdoch’s neck. Shaw uppercuts Aldis. Latimer spits beer at Shaw. Shaw slams Latimer’s head on the barricade. Shaw rams Latimer’s face against the barricade. Aldis continues to target the back of Murdoch’s neck. Aldis and Shaw tees off on Murdoch. Aldis drives his knee into the midsection of Shaw. Aldis and Shaw starts fighting on the other side of the arena. Murdoch sends Latimer shoulder first into the steel ring post. Shaw rakes the eyes of Aldis. Latimer slams Murdoch’s head on the barricade. Shaw punches Aldis. Murdoch with a gut punch. Murdoch drives Latimer face first into the ring post. Shaw sends Aldis back first into the ring post.

Shaw fish hooks Aldis. Latimer denies The Vertical Suplex. Latimer with a forearm smash. Latimer stands on Murdoch’s face. Aldis drives his knee into the midsection of Shaw. Aldis applies a side headlock. Aldis whips Shaw across the ring. Aldis drops Shaw with a shoulder tackle. Shaw pops back on his feet. Shaw grabs a side headlock. Aldis sends Shaw into the ropes. Aldis leapfrogs over Shaw. Aldis with The Lou Thez Press. Aldis transitions into a ground and pound attack. Aldis with a knife edge chop. Latimer attacks Aldis from behind. Latimer is throwing haymakers at Aldis. Latimer had a brief standoff with Shaw. Body Avalanche Party. Murdoch goes into the lateral press for a two count. Latimer and Shaw gangs up on Murdoch. Aldis sends Shaw crashing to the outside. Aldis kicks Latimer in the face. Aldis kicks Murdoch in the gut. Aldis with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Latimer with a leaping elbow drop. Aldis with a Flapjack into Murdoch. Aldis whips Shaw across the ring. Latimer with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Aldis with a running clothesline. Latimer follows that with a snap elbow drop. Aldis kicks Latimer in the gut. Aldis and Latimer are trading back and forth shots.

Aldis drives his knee into the midsection of Latimer. Aldis whips Latimer across the ring. Latimer ducks a clothesline from Aldis. Both men are knocked down after a double clothesline. Murdoch kicks Shaw in the gut. Murdoch bodyslams Shaw. Murdoch with a Running Boot. Murdoch with Two Bodyslams in the corner. Shaw uppercuts Murdoch. Shaw punches Murdoch. Shaw applies a front face lock. Murdoch sends Shaw crashing into the canvas. Murdoch punches Aldis. Murdoch with forearm shivers. Murdoch slams Latimer’s head on the ring post. Murdoch with The Flying Crossbody Block to the outside. Aldis goes for a Powerslam, but Latimer lands back on his feet. Latimer Spears Aldis for a two count. Shaw pulls the referee out of the ring. Aldis uppercuts Latimer. Aldis with clubbing blows to Latimer’s back. Aldis goes for The SuperPlex, but Murdoch counters with The Tower Of Doom for a two count. Shaw pulls Murdoch out of the ring. Shaw uppercuts Murdoch. Shaw sends Murdoch back first into the barricade.Shaw kicks Aldis in the gut. Shaw with two uppercuts. Shaw with rapid fire haymakers. Shaw follows that with a Corner Clothesline/Running Bulldog Combination.

Shaw with a Belly to Back Suplex to Aldis. Shaw with a Leg Drop. Shaw ducks a clothesline from Latimer. Shaw with another Belly to Back Suplex. Shaw pops back on his feet. Shaw is throwing haymakers at Murdoch. Shaw goes for The Flying Leg Drop, but Latimer ducks out of the way. Murdoch hits The SitOut SpineBuster for a two count. Latimer decks Murdoch with a back elbow smash. Latimer with The MoonSault Press for a one count. Aldis dumps Latimer out of the ring. Aldis applies The Figure Four Leg Lock. Shaw and Latimer breaks up the submission hold. Latimer tosses Shaw out of the ring. Latimer kicks Aldis in the gut. Latimer with The Impaler DDT. Latimer goes for The Brighter Side Of Suffering, but Shaw counters with a SuperKick. Aldis kicks Shaw in the gut. Aldis drops Shaw with The Stunner. Murdoch stomps on Aldis back. Aldis kicks Murdoch in the gut. Murdoch denies The Cutter. Murdoch clotheslines Aldis. Murdoch’s right leg gets caught on the top rope. Latimer knocks Aldis out of the ring. Latimer hits The Brighter Side Of Suffering for a two count. Shaw responds with The Uranage Slam. Shaw applies The Silence. Aldis lands The Flying Elbow Drop. Aldis connects with The Tombstone PileDriver for a two count. Aldis ducks a clothesline from Murdoch. Aldis with a double leg takedown. Aldis applies The King’s Lynn Cloverleaf. Latimer kicks Aldis in the chest. Aldis backdrops Latimer to the floor. Shaw SuperKicks. Aldis sends Shaw tumbling to the floor. Murdoch plants Aldis with The Flying Bulldog to pickup the victory.

Winner: New NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion, Trevor Murdoch via Pinfall

