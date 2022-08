The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for tonight’s episode of their Power series.

NWA Power will air at 6pm ET on FITE TV. Here are the matches:

* Non-Title Match: The Commonwealth Connection vs. The Spectaculars

* Caprice Coleman vs. Chris Adonis

* Kenzie Paige vs. Ella Envy

* Hawx Aerie vs. Dirty Sexy Boys vs. Gustavo & Rhett Titus