NWA PowerrrSurge will air at 6pm ET on FITE TV. Here is the synopsis:

For a last offering before this Sunday’s PPV, ‘When Our Shadows Fall’ (June 6th, Live on FITE, 4PM EST) the National Wrestling Alliance returns with a special, ‘on the road’ PowerrrSurge; where hosts May Valentine and Joe Galli bring you exclusive interviews with NWA President William Corgan, Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis, as well as the top power couple in all of professional wrestling: Tom Latimer and Kamille.

The show highlights the featured card for ‘When Our Shadows Fall’, which itself will host a dark, circus theme which hearkens affectionately back to the sport’s early roots. As well, the PPV’s top matchups are explored in depth, with insight and analysis from William Corgan as to some of his most recent and controversial decisions.

And in our PowerrrSurge Spotlight match: Former NWA World Champion Tim Storm and his partner Sal Rinauro take on Hawx Aerie in exciting, tag team action.