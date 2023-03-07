The National Wrestling Alliance has released the full lineup for today’s edition of their weekly episodic, Powerrr.

NWA Women’s Champion Kamille will be in action against Ruthie Jay, and top star EC3 will be taking on Dontae Smiley. That and more can be found in the full preview below.

NWA women’s Champion Kamille vs. Ruthie Jay (non-title)

Dontae Smiley vs. EC3

Sal The Pal vs. Gaagz The Gymp

Trevor Murdoch will be in action