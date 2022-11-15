Mims backs Clearwater into the turnbuckles. Clearwater side steps the collar and elbow tie up. Clearwater shoves Mims. Clearwater is playing mind games with Mims. Clearwater signals for the test of strength. Mims shoves Clearwater into the canvas. Clearwater hides behind the ropes. Mims HeadButts Clearwater. Clearwater with a greco roman eye poke. Clearwater with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Clearwater slams Mims head on the top turnbuckle pad. Clearwater with a straight right hand. Clearwater is choking Mims in the corner. Forearm Exchange. Clearwater kicks Mims in the gut. Clearwater pulls Mims down to the mat.

Clearwater hooks the outside leg for a two count. Clearwater is choking Mims with his knee. Clearwater stomps on Mims back. Clearwater whips Mims into the turnbuckles. Mims with heavy bodyshots. Clearwater rakes the eyes of Mims. Clearwater with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Clearwater continues to stomp on Mims back. Clearwater whips Mims across the ring. Mims with The Sunset Flip for a two count. Clearwater clotheslines Mims for a two count. Clearwater applies a rear chin lock. Mims attacks the midsection of Clearwater. Mims clotheslines Clearwater. Mims scores the elbow knockdown. Mims ducks a clothesline from Clearwater. Clearwater connects with The Midas Touch as time expired.

Match Result: Time-Limit Draw, But Still NWA Worlds Television Champion, Jordan Clearwater

– Austin Idol Vignette.

– Aron Stevens vents to May Valentine about being forced to compete in-action when he’s a licensed professional wrestling manager.

– The Country Gentlemen are looking forward to their NWA United States Tag Team Title Match on NWA USA this weekend.

Second Match: Odinson vs. Ryan Davidson

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Odinson backs Davidson into the turnbuckles. Davidson kicks Odinson in the gut. Davidson slams Odinson’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Davidson with heavy bodyshots. Davidson with a forearm smash. Davidson sends Odinson to the corner. Odinson kicks Davidson in the face. Odinson with a running clothesline. Odinson uppercuts the back of Davidson’s neck. Odinson with a Sliding Lariat for a two count. Odinson with a Knee Drop. Odinson follows that with a series of uppercuts. Odinson with clubbing shoulder blocks. Davidson sends Odinson shoulder first into the steel ring post. Davidson with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Davidson bodyslams Odinson. Davidson with a Running Fist Drop for a one count. Davidson stomps on Odinson’s back. Davidson wraps the left shoulder of Odinson around the middle rope.

Davidson is choking Odinson with his boot. Davidson kicks Odinson in the gut. Davidson with two haymakers. Davidson applies a wrist lock. Davidson with a shoulder block. Odinson answers with a forearm smash. Davidson fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Davidson with another toe kick. Davidson drops Odinson with The Arm-Breaker for a two count. Following a snap mare takeover, Davidson works on the left shoulder of Odinson. Davidson applies a top wrist lock. Odinson drives his knee into the midsection of Davidson. Odinson dropkicks Davidson. Odinson with two leaping uppercuts. Davidson escapes The Torture Rack. Odinson kicks Davidson. Odinson with a SpringBoard Corkscrew Uppercut for a two count. Davidson hammers down on the left shoulder of Odinson. Davidson Powerslams Odinson for a two count. Odinson fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Odinson connects with The Pounce to pickup the victory.

Winner: Odinson via Pinfall

Third Match: JR Kratos vs. Aron Stevens

Stevens is here under protest. The referee threatens to disqualify Stevens if he doesn’t remove his loaded glove. Stevens continues to stall and threatens to sue Kratos. Stevens attacks Kratos from behind. Stevens with clubbing blows to Kratos back. Kratos drops Stevens with a Jumping Knee Strike. Kratos with a forearm smash. Kratos slams Stevens head on the ring apron. Kratos rolls Stevens back into the ring.

Kratos punches Stevens in the back. Kratos with a vicious palm strike in the corner. Kratos repeatedly stomps on Stevens chest. Kratos with a Release Vertical Suplex. The Mongrovian Warriors attacks Kratos from behind which forces the disqualification. The Question Mark II comes to the aid of Kratos. The numbers game catches up to Question Mark II. Stevens nails Kratos with the loaded glove. The Mongrovian Warriors plants Question Mark II with a Double Flatliner to close the show.

Winner: JR Kratos via Disqualification

