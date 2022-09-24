NWA USA Results 9/24/22

Skyway Studios

Nashville, Tennessee

Commentary Team: (Joe Galli, Velvet Sky and Tim Storm)

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: The Fixers (c) vs. Gold Rush w/BLK Jeez For The NWA USA Tag Team Championship

Wrecking Ball Legursky and Jordan Clearwater will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Legursky outpowers Clearwater. Clearwater kicks Legursky in the gut. Clearwater with clubbing blows to Legursky’s back. Clearwater with a straight right hand. Clearwater starts shaking his hips. Legursky HeadButts Clearwater. Legursky tags in Bradley. Bradley repeatedly slams Clearwater’s head on the right armpit of Legursky. Bradley with a closed fist shot to the jaw of Clearwater. Clearwater tags in Rockett. Bradley ducks a clothesline from Rockett. Bradley with a leaping shoulder tackle. Bradley sends Rockett to the corner. Bradley tags in Legursky. Legursky with Three Body Avalanches. Legursky with a Falling HeadButt. Legursky HeadButts Rockett. Legursky tags in Bradley. Assisted Shoulder Tackle. Assisted Seated Senton for a two count. Bradley drags Rockett to the corner. The referee gets distracted by Clearwater. Jeez runs interference. Bradley goes for a Flying Elbow Drop, but Rockett ducks out of the way. Rockett SuperKicks Bradley. Rockett applies a front face lock. Clearwater tags himself in. Clearwater with a gut punch. Clearwater with a forearm smash. Clearwater starts choking Bradley in the corner.

Clearwater whips Bradley into the turnbuckles for a two count. Clearwater bodyslams Bradley. Clearwater tags in Rockett. Rockett with a Knee Drop for a two count. Rockett applies a rear chin lock. Rockett grabs a side headlock. Bradley sends Rockett to the corner. Rockett dropkicks Bradley. Rockett tags in Clearwater. Clearwater with a Running Leg Drop for a two count. Double Irish Whip. Rockett Powerslams Bradley for a two count. Rockett kicks Bradley in the back. Rockett tags in Clearwater. Bradley with a Counter Vertical Suplex. Legursky and Rockett are tagged in. Legursky with two shoulder tackles. Legursky with Two Body Avalanches. Legursky follows that with two bodyslams. Legursky bodyslams Bradley on top of Clearwater. Legursky whips Rockett across the ring. Rockett kicks Legursky in the chest. Rockett with a Big Boot. Bradley denies The Rockett Kick. The Fixers connects with The Assisted PowerBomb to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still NWA USA Tag Team Champions, The Fixers via Pinfall

– Joe Galli had an exclusive interview with Tyrus. Tyrus says that there’s no next for him. He made the biggest mistake of his career at NWA 74 by hesitating and thinking about doing the right thing. We’re not talking about Two Strap Tyrus. Tyrus says that he hasn’t spoke to his family recently. If it takes giving away the NWA World TV Title in order to get what he truly wants then that’s what he’s going to do.

– Austin Idol Vignette.

– Trevor Murdoch will now put the 10 Pounds Of Gold on the line at Hard Times III In A Triple Threat Match Against Matt Cardona and Tyrus.

– Anthony Mayweather had a backstage confrontation with Chris Silvio.

Second Match: Judais w/Father James Mitchell vs. Thrillbilly Silas w/Pollo Del Mar In A Semi-Final Round Match In The NWA National Title Tournament

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Silas applies a side headlock. Judais whips Silas across the ring. Silas runs into Judais. Strong lockup. Judais applies a side headlock. Silas sends Judais into the ropes. Judais runs into Silas. Silas kicks Judais in the gut. Silas punches Judais in the back. Silas with a knife edge chop. Judais with heavy bodyshots in the corner. Judais punches Silas. Judais slams Silas head on four turnbuckle pads. Judais poses for the crowd. Judais with clubbing blows to Silas chest. Judais chokes Silas with the ring skirt. Judais kicks Silas in the face. Judais gets distracted by Pollo. Silas with a Top Rope Stunner. Silas punches Judais in the back.

Silas whips Judais into the turnbuckles. Silas with a Belly to Back Suplex. Silas with two elbow drops for a two count. Silas goes for a Running Elbow Drop, but Judais ducks out of the way. Judais and Silas are trading back and forth shots. Big Boot Exchange. Judais side steps Silas into the turnbuckles. Judais with The Fallaway Slam for a one count. Judais with a corner clothesline. Judais follows that with a Running Boot. Judais with a Flying Lariat. Judais Chokeslams Silas. Silas wisely rolls himself out of the ring. Pollo stops Mitchell in his tracks. Silas decks Judais with a back elbow smash. Silas ducks a clothesline from Judais. Silas connects with The Thrill Ride to pickup the victory.

Winner: Thrillbilly Silas via Pinfall

Third Match: Mike Bennett vs. Colby Corino w/Jamie Stanley vs. Kerry Morton vs. Joe Alonzo vs. Peter Avalon vs. PJ Hawx In A Scramble Match. The Winner Will Battle Homicide For The NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship At Hard Times III

Avalon wants to be the center of attention after the bell rings. Avalon thrust kicks the midsection of Hawx. Avalon with a forearm smash to Bennett. Double Back Body Drop to Avalon. Alonzo kicks Morton in the gut. Alonzo with forearm shivers. Morton reverses out of the irish whip from Alonzo. Alonzo slides under Morton’s legs. Alonzo dodges The Kiss It Goodbye. Alonzo thrust kicks the midsection of Morton. Alonzo drops Morton with a SpringBoard Cutter. Chop Exchange. Forearm Exchange. Bennett with a Death Valley Driver. Bennett with a Rolling Elbow. Corino responds with a Flying Forearm Smash. Corino with The Swinging Fisherman’s NeckBreaker. Hawx applies a waist lock. Corino with two sharp elbow strikes. Hawx ducks a clothesline from Corino. Hawx with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Hawx applies a front face lock. Avalon attacks Hawx from behind.

Avalon and Corino gangs up on Hawx. Avalon is choking Hawx with his boot. Avalon and Corino are lighting up Hawx’s chest. Double Irish Whip. Hawx clotheslines Corino. Avalon dodges The Leg Lariat. Avalon with a MoonSault Press. SuperKick Exchange. Second Forearm Exchange. Bennett unloads two knife edge chops. Avalon kicks Bennett in the gut. Bennett drills Avalon with The BrainBuster. Corino with a Running Knee Strike. Avalon kicks Corino in the face. Corino ducks a clothesline from Avalon. Corino hits The Colby Crash on top of Bennett. Corino clings onto the top rope. Hawx with a GutWrench Suplex. Corino reverses out of the irish whip from Hawx. Hawx holds onto the ropes. Corino Spears Hawx out of the ring. Alonzo lands The Suicide Dive. Alonzo SuperKicks Morton. Morton fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Standing Switch Exchange. Morton with The Victory Roll for a two count. Morton denies The Cross Rhodes. Morton connects with The Kiss It Goodbye to pickup the victory.

Winner: Kerry Morton via Pinfall

