NXT UK superstar and current brand champion Ilja Dragunov released a new photo on his social media channel revealing that he recently got married. The caption on his photo reads, “17.12.2021. Finally. Completely fulfilled.”
17.12.2021.
Finally.
Completely fulfilled. pic.twitter.com/hMHucjCFRD
— (@UNBESIEGBAR_ZAR) December 18, 2021
NXT UK returned to tapings this past October after an extended period off due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Dragunov became the UK champion after defeating WALTER at NXT Takeover 36.