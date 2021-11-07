Pro-wrestling star Oney Lorcan released a video on Youtube earlier today addressing his release from WWE last week, and clarifying his current no-compete clause. Some fans were curious as to why Lorcan, who mainly competed on NXT and 205 Live, had a 90-day non-compete. He explains that he had re-signed a contract that was considered a main roster deal.

“I’ve been getting a lot of questions about why I have a 90-day no-compete rather than a 30-day no-compete. When I wrestled for 205 Live, the show used to travel around SmackDown so when I got called to 205 Live, I re-signed a contract to a main roster contract. Rather than have a 30-day no-compete that’s in the NXT contract, my contract became a 90-day no-compete clause. I just wanted to clear that up.”

Released alongside of Lorcan was Frankie Monet, Ember Moon, Jessi Kamea, Katrina Cortez, Jeet Rama, Trey Baxter, Zayda Ramier, Scarlett, B-Fab, Gran Metalik, Lince Dorado, Karrion Kross, Harry Smith, Nia Jax, Eva Marie, Keith Lee, and Mia Yim. Check out his video below.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)